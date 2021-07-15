When is NZ CPI and how might it affect NZD/USD?

Amid the early Asian session on Friday, Statistics New Zealand is up for releasing New Zealand’s (NZ) second-quarter (Q2) Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 22:45 GMT.
With the RBNZ’s clear mandate to alter bond purchases starting from late July, also citing risks from inflation, NZD/USD traders are keen to follow today’s CPI data to build the bets over the first rate hike among major central banks in 2021.
Forecasts suggest the headlines CPI YoY to arrive at 2.8%, stronger than 1.8% prior and the RBNZ’s expected 2.6% whereas QoQ figures may remain unchanged at 0.8%.
Ahead of the data, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said,
This is a crucial data point for the RBNZ – it will be the first time that annual inflation has exceeded 2% since before COVID. But more important than the headline number will be the details of the release. A strong showing from non-tradable and core measures of inflation would reaffirm our view that underlying inflation pressures are building, and that higher interest rates are needed ASAP. As the RBNZ now acknowledges, the balance of risks has flipped towards possible overshooting of the inflation and employment targets.
On the same line, Westpac also said,
We expect Q2 CPI growth of 0.8%, which would see the annual rate rising to 2.9% (well above the RBNZ’s last published forecast). In terms of specifics of the June report, we expect particular strength in food prices (in part due to the recent increase in the minimum wage), higher construction costs and a further rise in used car prices.
How could the data affect NZD/USD?
Comparatively firmer fundamentals and the ability to tame the covid woes at home puts the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on the top of the central banks up for a rate hike this year. The inflation data is likely to cross the RBNZ benchmark of 2.0% and may reconfirm the bullish view, which in turn could propel the NZD/USD prices to consolidate the latest losses. However, any negative surprises, which are least likely, can respect the current risk-off mood in the markets to extend the kiwi pair towards the yearly low.
On a technical side, the pair’s inability to keep RBNZ-led gains beyond 200-DMA, around 0.7080 suggests underlying momentum weakness. However, bears need a clear break of 0.6920 to push back and recovery hopes.
Key Notes
NZD/USD consolidates and awaits critical NZ CPI
NZ CPI and BoJ decision due on Friday
About NZ CPI
Consumer Price Index released by Statistics New Zealand is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchase power of NZD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.1800, concerns lift the greenback.
Soft Chinese growth figures, a persistently dovish Federal Reserve Powell and the spread of the Delta variant, all hurt the market’s mood. Dollar stands victorious across the board.
GBP/USD: BOE’s Saunders hints on tapering
BOE’s Saunders said policymakers likely to discuss tapering in their upcoming meetings. The UK reported a record of over 48,500 new coronavirus contagions in 24 hours. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could reach fresh monthly lows.
XAU/USD path of least resistance is up, $1,837 eyed
Gold has retreated after benefiting from the Fed's dovish message. The Confluence Detector is showing strong support. Gold achieves forecasted levels
Shiba Inu price may need a miracle as SHIB nears critical support
Shiba Inu price outlook of better outcomes has been neutralized by the slow drift lower from June 29, raising the odds that the ongoing development of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern may fail.
BOJ Preview: Yen has room to (temporarily) fall on downgraded outlook, worrying virus state
Can the Bank of Japan scare investors away from the yen? It is a tough task to impact the safe-haven currency, but the Tokyo-based institution can certainly try.