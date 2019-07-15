When is NZ CPI and how might it affect NZD/USD?

Tuesday’s Asian session begins with the quarterly release of New Zealand CPI at 21:45 GMT. Considering the recent comments from the RBNZ’s Governor Orr and the central bank's bearish bias, today’s Q2 2019 consumer price index (CPI) continues to be the key catalyst for the NZD/USD pair. Markets consensus favors an increase to 1.7% from 1.5% in the YoY number versus a rise to 0.6% from 0.1% in the quarterly inflation figure.
Analysts at Westpac join the broad expectations of a 0.6% rise in the inflation gauge to roll out on a quarterly basis which in turn results in an increase in YoY figure to 1.7% from 1.5%. Westpac also expects OCR cut in August:
“Higher fuel prices account for about half of the expected increase for the quarter. We expect measures of underlying inflation to hold steady. A new method for measuring rents will lead to a small lift in the overall inflation rate from here on. Our forecast is in line with the Reserve Bank’s view, and would not stand in the way of a further OCR cut in August.”
TD Securities also joins the flow as they say:
“We forecast Q2 inflation to rise by 0.5% in the June qtr lifting annual inflation to 1.6%. This is a touch below the RBNZ's 0.6% q/q forecast. While higher oil prices in the qtr account for more than 60% of the increase in consumer prices, food prices, at 20% of the basket, impart a mild downside bias. A print in line with RBNZ forecasts keeps an Aug rate cut in play.”
How could the data affect NZD/USD?
Not only recently easing tensions at the US-China trade front and renewed risk-on but the dovish verdict from the RBNZ signaling possibilities that downbeat data have already been factored also increases the market impact of an upbeat figure. The soft inflation pressure, meanwhile, may support the present market consensus of an OCR cut in August by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and can trigger the NZD/USD pullback.
On a technical side, sustained trading beyond 0.6730 becomes necessary for the pair to extend its latest run-up towards the mid-April high of 0.6784. However, a downside break beneath 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 0.6714 can drag prices back to early June tops surrounding 0.6680 and then in the direction to 0.6655 rest-point.
Key Notes:
NZD/USD technical analysis: Bulls trying to seize control above 200-DMA/50% Fibo. confluence region
About NZ CPI:
Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services . The purchase power of NZD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes with modest losses at around 1.1260
The EUR/USD finished the day in the red despite broad dollar’s weakness prevailed. Chinese data released at the beginning of the day affected the market’s mood, reviving concerns about a global economic downturn.
GBP/USD accelerates decline after losing the 1.2550 level
The Sterling is among the weakest currencies, undermined by Brexit turmoil. GBP/USD extends decline to fresh daily lows. Dollar still down against most major rivals.
USD/JPY recovers to upper half of daily range, trades near 108
After spending the first half of the day near the 107.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair has gained traction in the last hour and posted small gains.
Gold erases daily upside, sits comfortably above $1400
Despite a drop below the critical handle of $1400 last week, the troy ounce of the precious metal closed at $1415 but failed to push higher on Monday. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1410, losing nearly $5 on a daily basis.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.