When is Japanese Q4 final GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Japan’s Finance Ministry is up for releasing the final reading of the fourth quarter (Q4) 2019 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures at 23:50 GMT on Monday. Despite being the final reading, which generally grabs less market attention than the preliminary ones, today’s Japan GDP will be the key amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.
Market consensus suggests a -1.7% figure of the growth signal versus a -1.6% preliminary forecast on QoQ basis. Further, the yearly format indicates no change in 1.3% figure while GDP annualized may decline further to -6.6% from -6.3% projected earlier.
Ahead of the release, Westpac said:
“The final revision for Japan’s Q4 GDP is due, and is expected to print slightly below the original estimate at -1.7%. This weak number reflects the fragility of Japan’s economy ahead of COVID-19. In addition, the market anticipates that Japan’s January current account balance will tick up to ¥562.6bn.”
How could Japan’s preliminary GDP affect USD/JPY?
While there has been no retrace in the economic data from Japan since preliminary reading, the Final reading is likely to exert additional pressure on the Japanese policymakers. Recently, Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso signaled the government’s readiness to announce further measures. However, no clear directions were given, which in turn increases the importance of today’s growth figures. The reason being the likely end of contradicting plays between the BOJ’s long-time push for fiscal measures while the government’s inaction.
Technically, prices need to bounce back beyond October 2019 low surrounding 106.50 to regain the buyers’ confidence, failing to do so can keep dragging the quote towards 100.00 psychological magnet.
Key Notes
USD/JPY registers fresh multi-week low, under 105.00, amid coronavirus woes with eyes on Japan GDP
USD/JPY Forecast: Strong support at 105.00 under pressure
About the Japanese Q4 final GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Japanese Q4 final GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?
While there has been no retrace in the economic data from Japan since preliminary reading, the Final reading is likely to exert additional pressure on the Japanese policymakers. Recently, Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso signaled the government’s readiness to announce further measures.
AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify
Following its run-up to 0.6658 on Friday, AUD/USD gaps down to 0.6609, currently around 0.6605, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US and Europe are the major worries.
Forex Today: So much for the dollar's safe haven status?
In an unwind in the carry trade, the closing session of the week hammered down the coffin for the US dollar following a surge in risk-off flows into US Treasuries and additional all-time lows in US yields.
Coronavirus update: Italy death toll leaps to 366 amid mass lockdown, markets set to plunge
Several hours after the Italian government decreed the lockdown of around a quarter of its population, it reported a jump in coronavirus deaths and infections. The disease has taken the lives of 366 people, up from 233.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.