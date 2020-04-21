When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Jobs report overview
Early Tuesday, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the March month Claimant Count figures together with the Unemployment Rate in the three months to February at 06:00 AM GMT.
The UK labor market report is expected to show that the average weekly earnings, including bonuses, in the three months to February, are expected to rise by 3.0%, while ex-bonuses, the wages are also seen rising by 3.1% in the reported period.
The number of people seeking jobless benefits, namely the Claimant Count Change, is likely to increase by 172.5K in March versus +17.3K seen last. Further, the ILO unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.9% during the period.
How could they affect GBP/USD?
The GBP/USD pair’s gradual weakness towards revisiting a 21-day SMA level of 1.2355 recently gains additional strength from the pair’s drop to the eight-day low, while also waiting for the key UK data. Even if the survey period might disappoint the bears, overall fundamental pessimism, mainly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, will keep exerting downside pressure on the Cable. That said, surprisingly positive data could offer intermediate pullback to the quote, but the bears are less likely to step back.
By the press time during the pre- European session on Tuesday, GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, the lowest since April 09, 2020, down 0.24% on a day.
Yohay Elam, Analyst at FXStreet explains, “In case the Claimant Count Change exceeds expectations and surpasses 200,000, GBP/USD could tumble down as it would show the economic situation is worse than expected. Any level between 150,000 to 200,000 would be considered within expectations and is still likely to weigh on the pound, as it would trigger headlines of the worst figure in years. Only a more restrained increase could of under 150,000 or below 100,000 would be sufficient to support sterling.”
Key notes
GBP/USD holds steady in 1.2460s, awaiting UK data this week
UK Jobless Claims Preview: Tenfold leap may be too modest, GBP/USD has room to fall
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.