TRENDING:
Australia CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Indonesia: Deficit set to widen – UOB

Indonesia: Deficit set to widen – UOB
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

UOB Global Economics & Markets Research economists Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Vincentius Ming Shen note that Indonesia’s current account moved back into a small deficit in 4Q25 and for full-year 2025. They highlight persistent services and primary income deficits, ongoing financial account pressures, and expect the current account deficit to widen to 1% of GDP in 2026 on higher imports.

Current account slips back into deficit

"Indonesia’s current account slipped back into a deficit of USD2.54bn (0.7% of GDP) in 4Q25, reversing the 3Q surplus, driven by services and primary income wider deficits. The full year deficit for FY25 stood at USD1.5bn or 0.1% of GDP, lower than 2024’s deficit of USD8.6bn (0.6% of GDP)."

"External risks remain, including U.S. tariffs and geopolitical tensions, but CEPA agreements and Danantara’s strategic investment might provide upside potential. We expect the current account deficit (CAD) to widen to 1% this year, driven by higher imports and sustained widening of the primary income deficit."

"Looking ahead, external pressures from geopolitical tensions and U.S. tariffs remain key risks. Indonesia’s Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the U.S. (Feb 19) still poses uncertain outcomes while CEPA agreements with partners such as the EU, Canada, and South Korea provide trade diversification opportunities."

"Amid rising global uncertainty, the financial account may continue to face some pressure. Upside potential might come from Danantara as driver of domestic direct investment through its strategic project investments, with President Prabowo targeting total investment assets of around USD900bn."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD softens below 1.1800 on Fed hawkish remarks

EUR/USD softens below 1.1800 on Fed hawkish remarks

The EUR/USD pair edges lower to around 1.1775 during the early Asian session on Wednesday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar demand. Traders await the US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later on Wednesday for clarity on fiscal policies. 

GBP/USD regains 1.3500 and above

GBP/USD regains 1.3500 and above

GBP/USD extends its advance for the third day in a row on Tuesday, this time retesting the area beyond the 1.3500 hurdle. Cable’s uptick comes despite decent gains in the Greenback and the dovish message from the BoE’s Bailey at the UK Parliament.

Gold consolidates below $5,150 as traders await Trump's State of the Union address

Gold consolidates below $5,150 as traders await Trump's State of the Union address

Gold steadies below the $5,150 level following the previous day's pullback from the monthly peak as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of Trump's State of the Union address. In the meantime, trade-related uncertainties and geopolitical risks seem to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion. However, the Fed's less hawkish outlook underpins the US Dollar, which, along with a positive risk tone, caps the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Hyperliquid registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid registered a 3% gain on Tuesday after CoinShares announced the launch of its Physical Hyperliquid Staking exchange-traded product, offering investors exposure to the token's price and staking yields.

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

That AI-related headline alone was enough to rattle investors.US stocks slid sharply on Monday after a widely circulated Citrini Research memo outlined a hypothetical “2028 Global Intelligence Crisis”, warning that rapid AI adoption could push US unemployment into double digits as early as by mid-2028.

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading above its intraday low of $1.32 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from its weekly opening of $1.39 reflects heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, accentuated by tariff-triggered uncertainty.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers