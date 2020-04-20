GBP/USD holds steady in 1.2460s, awaiting UK data this week

- GBP/USD holds relatively steady as market attention is on oil prices plummeting to zero.
- All eyes on the UK data this week, and an ear to the ground for hard-Brexit rhetoric.
GBP/USD has been holding in a relatively tight range on Monday between a low of 1.2416 and a high of 1.2499. Markets are sidetracked by the movements in the price of oil which has dropped to a historical low of the front-month contract of $0.01 (that is not a typo – one cent). COVID-19 is tearing through the world economies which gives rise to the prospects of a global recession and a firmer USD.
The Great British Pound will fall short of bullish expectations in a climate of sinking global growth, especially with Brexit tensions in the mix. The UK's current account deficit is a long term enemy of the pound, leaving it highly vulnerable to the downside should another market shock occur, forcing the US dollar higher. We have seen some volatility in the US, but overall, there appears to be broad demand for it despite the slew of Fed measures aimed at helping offshore USD liquidity which capped the rally in the USD during the market turmoil.
Eyes on the economic data this week
Meanwhile, net GBP long positions dropped for a sixth straight time last week. The UK’s current account deficit leaves GBP vulnerable particularly given that Brexit tensions are back in the headlines. However, for the immediate future, it is the economy that markets will be watching.
March and April will be terrible data pertaining to the sharp drop in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns. We have critical March Retail Sales this week as well as April PMIs. However, it should be noted that this is a global crisis so it may not lead to a significant drop in GBP vs its rivals. Wha could be the nail in the coffin for the pound would likely relate to hard Brexit sentiment again. We have heard a number of comments from UK government officials that have shored up the notion that the Tories are not going to accept trade talk extensions beyond 2020.
The major risk to GBP/USD is a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, with the curve still not notably peaking which means there is a high risk that lockdowns could last longer than expected. Bankruptcies and bad loans could be the trigger for next wave of selling in markets and a scramble to the USD again.
GBP/USD levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2462
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2495
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2309
|Daily SMA50
|1.2552
|Daily SMA100
|1.2816
|Daily SMA200
|1.2656
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2523
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2407
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2407
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2451
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.