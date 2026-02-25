The EUR/USD pair edges lower to around 1.1775 during the early Asian session on Wednesday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Traders await the US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later on Wednesday for clarity on fiscal policies.

Hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials provide some support to the Greenback and act as a headwind for the major pair. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Tuesday that it will be appropriate to hold in the current range for some time. Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that monetary policy is “well-positioned” to address the risks surrounding the economic outlook.

US trade policy remains uncertain following the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down US President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. In response, Trump invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a new 10% global tariff, which he quickly threatened to raise to 15%. This, in turn, could weigh on the USD against the Euro (EUR).

The European Parliament decided on Monday to postpone a vote on the European Union's trade deal with the US due to the new import tariffs.

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that the central bank must remain “agile” in setting monetary policy, despite currently being well-positioned. Lagarde reiterated that policymakers will set interest rates “meeting by meeting, and emphasized the balance of risks as “broadly balanced.”