TRENDING:
Australia CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Australian Dollar edges higher after Australian CPI; focus shifts to Trump’s SOTU speech

  • AUD/USD attracts some buyers during the Asian session, though it lacks bullish conviction.
  • The monthly Australian CPI print backs the RBA’s hawkish stance and supports the Aussie.
  • Traders, however, seem hesitant amid trade uncertainties and ahead of Trump’s speech.
Australian Dollar edges higher after Australian CPI; focus shifts to Trump’s SOTU speech
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair edges higher following the release of the latest Australian consumer inflation figures, though it lacks follow-through buying and remains confined in a familiar range held over the past two weeks or so. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.7075-0.7080 region, up over 0.20% for the day, as the market focus now shifts to US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Trump’s address comes on the back of the economic uncertainty driven by his far-reaching tariffs, some of which were struck down by a Supreme Court ruling last week. The most closely watched portion of the speech will almost certainly involve Iran amid the risk of a US military strike. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the broader market sentiment, which would influence demand for the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and provide some meaningful impetus to the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD).

In the meantime, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 3.8% YoY in January, coming in above the 3.7% expected and matching the previous month's reading. The data backs the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance and provides a modest lift to the Aussie. The USD, on the other hand, preserves the previous day's modest gains and remains close to the monthly peak, touched last week. This might keep a lid on further gains for the AUD/USD pair.

Economic Indicator

President Trump speech

Donald J. Trump is the 47th and current President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. He became president for the first time in January 2017, representing the Republican party. His second mandate started in January 2025.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Feb 25, 2026 02:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source:

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD softens below 1.1800 on Fed hawkish remarks

EUR/USD softens below 1.1800 on Fed hawkish remarks

The EUR/USD pair edges lower to around 1.1775 during the early Asian session on Wednesday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar demand. Traders await the US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later on Wednesday for clarity on fiscal policies. 

GBP/USD regains 1.3500 and above

GBP/USD regains 1.3500 and above

GBP/USD extends its advance for the third day in a row on Tuesday, this time retesting the area beyond the 1.3500 hurdle. Cable’s uptick comes despite decent gains in the Greenback and the dovish message from the BoE’s Bailey at the UK Parliament.

Gold bounces back above $5,150 ahead Trump's State of the Union speech

Gold bounces back above $5,150 ahead Trump's State of the Union speech

Gold finds fresh demand and regains the $5,150 level following the previous day's pullback from the monthly peak as traders await Trump's State of the Union address. In the meantime, trade-related uncertainties and geopolitical risks seem to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion. 

Hyperliquid registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid registered a 3% gain on Tuesday after CoinShares announced the launch of its Physical Hyperliquid Staking exchange-traded product, offering investors exposure to the token's price and staking yields.

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

That AI-related headline alone was enough to rattle investors.US stocks slid sharply on Monday after a widely circulated Citrini Research memo outlined a hypothetical “2028 Global Intelligence Crisis”, warning that rapid AI adoption could push US unemployment into double digits as early as by mid-2028.

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading above its intraday low of $1.32 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from its weekly opening of $1.39 reflects heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, accentuated by tariff-triggered uncertainty.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers