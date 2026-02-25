Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD falls to near $87.00 due to China-driven liquidation

Silver price (XAG/USD) continues to lose ground for the second successive session, trading around $87.20 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Silver prices remain under pressure following a massive liquidation event in China, triggered by the unwinding of leveraged positions after a wave of speculative excess.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange imposed stringent delivery restrictions, cutting delivery allocations to zero for many participants lacking approved hedging quotas. The selloff was compounded by a sharp reversal in China-led retail speculation,

In addition, dollar-denominated Silver has lost appeal amid a stronger US Dollar (USD), as the metal becomes more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Silver’s decline is being exacerbated by solar manufacturers, who are aggressively substituting the grey metal with copper to offset rising costs, even as the metal heads into its sixth consecutive year of structural supply deficits.

Silver’s demand from the AI and electric vehicle sectors continues to provide a steady floor. Meanwhile, a sharp 10% price premium in Chinese domestic markets points to localized supply tightness that has yet to be fully reflected in international prices.

The precious metal Silver could regain traction on persistent safe-haven demand after US President Donald Trump pledged to raise duties to 15% following a Supreme Court ruling that his use of emergency powers to impose tariffs exceeded his authority. However, the US on Tuesday moved ahead with a 10% tariff on all non-exempt goods, as initially announced by Trump on Friday.

Traders are also awaiting Trump’s State of the Union address later in the day. The speech comes ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran scheduled for Thursday. “Both the US and Iran seem to be delaying rather than seriously trying to negotiate a solid agreement acceptable to both sides,” said Robert Yawger of Mizuho Securities USA, according to Reuters.