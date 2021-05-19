When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The UK CPIs Overview
The cost of living in the UK as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April month is due early on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. Given the recent whipsaw of price data in the last two months, coupled with the Bank of England’s (BOE) emphasis on CPI to dial back the bond purchase and reflation fears in the US, today’s data will be watched closely by the GBP/USD traders.
The headline CPI inflation is expected to jump to 1.4% from 0.7% prior on an annual basis while the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, is likely to improve from 1.1% previous readouts to 1.3%. Talking about the monthly figures, the CPI could double from 0.3% prior to 0.6% during April.
In this regard, analysts at TD Securities said,
"The UK inflation data may be watched a bit more closely than usual, with markets waiting to see if the UK data shows any of the same surges that we saw in US CPI for April."
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FXStreet's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed, the initial market reaction is likely to remain confined between 15 and 80 pips in deviations up to 2 to -3. The same suggests the importance of the key inflation data for GBP/USD pair traders.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low, near the yearly top, while picking up bids near 1.4190 during early Wednesday. The cable jumped to the fresh high since February 24, also the highest in a year, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. However, chatters concerning the Indian variant of the covid and pre-FOMC caution seem to probe the bulls amid a light calendar and feeds afterward.
Looking forward, early signals for the UK CPI have been optimistic and can keep GBP/USD directed towards the north. In a case where the inflation figures disappoint, the pessimism will be comparatively weaker than the US, which in turn keeps the pair firmer ahead of today’s US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.
Technically, A daily closing beyond the early month top, as well as February 25 high, respectively around 1.4165 and 1.4185, enables GBP/USD bulls to probe the yearly peak surrounding 1.4245.
Key notes
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls ready to challenge this year’s high
GBP/USD ignores Brexit woes to target yearly top above 1.4200, UK CPI eyed
About the UK CPIs
The Consumer Price Index released by the Office for National Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of GBP is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sits at three-month tops above 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2230 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: Bulls in control above old resistance
GBP/USD bulls looking for more ground in the 1.42 area. There could be a retracement deeper to test prior resistance first. While there is a scope of a 38.2% Fibo retracement, the bulls may just take flight from the 4-hour support for an extension.
Gold fails to find foothold again above $1870, FOMC minutes eyed
Amid overbought conditions on the daily time frame, Gold price has stalled its uptrend, as investors turn cautious before placing any fresh bets. Market participants also remain unnerved ahead of the much-awaited FOMC April meeting’s minutes due later this Wednesday.
Dogecoin poised for an explosive rally
Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.
It's all about inflation
Weaker U.S. data is finally catching up to the dollar. The greenback traded lower against all of the major currencies on Tuesday following softer housing data. Building permits grew 0.3% in the month of April, down from 1.7% in March while housing starts dropped -9.5%.