When are the RBA minutes and how might they affect AUD/USD?

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, at 00:30 GMT for the rest, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting held during early March.
The RBA’s March month monetary policy meeting matched wide market forecasts of no rate cut and an intact Quantitative Easing (QE). However, statements like “Board does not expect tight labor market, high wages growth until 2024 at the earliest,” seem to have teased AUD/USD bears off-late.
While traders are more inclined to look for more bearish clues, sustained rejection of the reflation fears, as recently done by RBA Governor Philip Lowe, can help the AUD/USD prices for a short-term term.
TD Securities considers the event as having importance while saying,
RBA Minutes from the RBA's Board Meeting will be scanned for any further details on the Bank's thinking around Yield Curve Control (YCC). This follows the Bank increasing the cost to short YCC bonds.
How could the minutes affect AUD/USD?
Although pre-Fed cautious sentiment and reflation fears are likely to be the major catalysts for near-term AUD/USD moves, traders will read minutes closely for signs of fears among the policymakers concerning the latest QE extension to weigh on the quote. Alternatively, any rejection to the price pressure and economic optimism should be compared to the market sentiment for cleared directions.
Technically, Monday’s Doji candlestick favors AUD/USD buyers to eye the 0.7800 threshold, while also looking at January tops near 0.7820 afterward. Alternatively, a 50-day SMA level of 0.7740 offers immediate support.
Key Notes
AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls remain side-lined
AUD/USD wobbles around mid-0.7700s ahead of RBA minutes
About the RBA minutes
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure but above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair is down for a second consecutive day, trading in the 1.1920/30 price zone as the AstraZeneca vaccine woes continue with more European countries suspending its use.
GBP/USD losses 1.3900 as mood deteriorates
The American dollar managed to to gain some ground as stocks underperform. GBP/USD fell to 1.3852, bouncing some 30 pips afterward.
XAU/USD consolidates within thin ranges as traders await key events this week
It’s been a very subdued session for spot gold (XAU/USD); the precious metal has admittedly moved a little higher and looks set to close Monday trade with gains of about 0.2% but has remained rangebound between a very narrow $1722-$1734ish trading range.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.