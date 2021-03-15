AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7750
- The Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting.
- US indexes trimmed intraday losses ahead of the close, helping AUD/USD.
- AUD/USD posted a lower low daily basis, which skews the risk to the downside.
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7750 price zone, pretty much unchanged on a daily basis. The pair fell to 0.7705 during US trading hours, following the lead of Wall Street. US indexes trimmed intraday losses, and so did AUD/USD ahead of the close. Trading was dull across the FX board as investors await first-tier events to take place later in the week.
Australia published February HIA New Home Sales, which were up 22.9% in the month, much better than the previous -69.4%. This Tuesday, the RBA will release the Minutes of its latest meeting, while Australia will publish the Q4 House Price Index.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has posted a lower low daily basis, which skews the risk to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is unable to advance above its 20 SMA while seesawing around the 200 SMA. Technical indicators are recovering modestly within neutral levels but lack momentum enough to confirm an upcoming advance. The immediate resistance is 0.7780, but bulls will have better chances should he pair advance beyond 0.7820.
Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7650
Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD losses 1.3900 as mood deteriorates
The American dollar managed to to gain some ground as stocks underperform. GBP/USD fell to 1.3852, bouncing some 30 pips afterward.
XAU/USD bulls testing critical daily resistance
Gold is testing the commitments of the bulls with a focus on the weekly 50% mean reversion confluence with old support. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates how bulls now need to get over the daily resistance from within 4-hour bullish conditions.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.