WH Official: US Vice President Pence to lay out Iran policy in speech next Monday

Speaking on conditions of anonymity, a White House official said Tuesday that the US Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver a speech next Monday, in order to lay out the government’s policy on Iran.

The official said: “Pence will make the remarks at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ National Security Summit in Washington, and is expected to focus on differences between the Iranian people and their government.”

This comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran after Washington killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike at the Baghdad airport last Friday.

The US-Iran tensions have also affected the relationship between the US and Iraq, with American threatening sanctions on the latter should the US troops be expelled from their land.

Amid ongoing Mid-East tensions, markets are attempting a risk recovery, as USD/JPY pulls back to 108.50 region while S&P 500 futures gain 0.20%. Meanwhile, both crude benchmarks drop over 1% amid profit-taking and as markets assess the geopolitical risks.