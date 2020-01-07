Trump administration begins drafting possible sanctions against Iraq - WaPo

According to a story carried by the Washington Post (WaPo), the Trump administration begin drafting sanctions against Iraq reports if it forces the US troops to withdraw from Iraq, three people briefed on the planning noted.
Key Quotes:
The officials stressed that talks were preliminary and that no final decision has been made on whether to impose the sanctions.
One of the officials said the plan was to wait "at least a little while" on the sanctions decision in order to see whether Iraqi officials followed through on their threat to push US troops out of the country.
Earlier today, the US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the US has no plans to pull American troops out of Iraq.
He denied reports by Reuters and other media of a US military letter informing Iraq officials about the repositioning of troops in preparation to leave the country.
Esper noted: “I don’t know what that letter is... We’re trying to find out where that’s coming from, what that is. But there’s been no decision made to leave Iraq. Period.”
The United States has about 5,000 US troops in Iraq.
Despite the latest report point to an escalation of US-Iraq tensions, markets are not willing to buy into it, as oil prices see some fresh selling. WTI extends the corrective slide towards $ 62.50 while Brent falls below 68.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY challenges key technical resistance in valiant comeback
USD/JPY is printing daily highs near 108.50, having reversed a dip to a low of 108.31. The pair regains the bid tone in a quiet Asian session, in light of fading Mid-East tensions and ahead of relevant US data.
AUD/USD: Flirting with 38.2% Fib support
AUD/USD is defending key support for the third day and may witness a minor corrective bounce with signs of risk reset in the financial markets. The pair is currently trading at 0.6932, which is the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from the Nov. 29 low and Jan. 1 high.
US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI December Preview: Last call for the concerned?
Services PMI is projected to increase to 54.5 in Dec from 53.9 in Nov. The business activity index is predicted to rise to 52.0 in Dec from 51.6 the prior month. The employment index was 55.5 in Nov and 53.7 in Oct.
Brent: Failed breakout has exposed 5-day MA support
Brent oil has likely created a temporary top and could suffer a deeper pullback to a short-term moving average support. The black gold on Monday clocked a high of $70.72 but failed to close above the Sept. 16 high of $69.64 and ended on a negative note at $68.41.
GBP/USD: On the front foot inside short-term triangle
GBP/USD trades near 1.3180 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair registered noticeable gains on the previous day, which in turn helps the quote to form a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.