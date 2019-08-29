Wall Street's cheers less hostile trade relations between China and the US

- The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 116.51 points, or 1.5%, to close at 7,973.39.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed back 326.15 points, or 1.3%, to end at 26,362.25.
- The S&P 500 index added36.64 points, or 1.3%, to end at 2,924.58.
Benchmarks in the US were were correcting higher again on Thursday, while investors were enthused by encouraging US and Chinese officials comments feeding their way through the media channels of the past 48-hours. News out of Beijing was more tolerating of the US in their response to the latest round of tariffs imposed by Washington. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed back 326.15 points, or 1.3%, to end at 26,362.25, while the S&P 500 index added36.64 points, or 1.3%, to end at 2,924.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 116.51 points, or 1.5%, to close at 7,973.39.
US data
The second revision to Q2 GDP came in line with expectations, rising 2.0% saar vs 2.1% in the first estimate.
"Personal consumption was revised up to 4.7% vs 4.3% as spending on durable goods rose 13% saar. The background to consumption remains very strong and is now supported by lower interest rates. Business investment data were largely unchanged, with equipment investment up 0.7% saar. Net trade dragged: exports fell 5.8% and imports rose 0.1%. Corporate profits were up. The data point to an economy that is becoming over-reliant on consumption for growth,"
analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
DJIA levels
DJIA is attempting to break out of familiar ranges to the upside but remains in bearish territory and under pressure. Should the bulls get above 26500s and hold, then the 26900s will be in focus. On the downside, the 1915 to year-to-date Fibonacci retracement measures has the 23.6% marked at 21000 - below the Dec 2018 lows of 21712. The 21-monthly moving average is located at the May and Jun lows in the 24700s as a double-bottom target. The 23.6% Fibo' of the March 2009 swing lows to all-time highs is located in the 22,200s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving toward yearly low at 1.1026
The EUR/USD pair broke below its last week low, with nothing in the way toward the multi-year low set this August at 1.1026. Relief headlines related to the US-China trade war boosting demand for the greenback.
GBP/USD slides sub-1.2200 on broad dollar’s strength
The American currency advances further on hopes the US and China will scale-down trade tensions, while the Pound suffers from Brexit woes. GBP/USD at daily lows around 1.2180.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 106.50 supported by rising T-bond yields
After closing the previous day above the 106 mark on Wednesday, the USD/JPY pair pushed higher today as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for safe-havens such as the JPY find demand.
Gold under pressure to critical support on hopes for trade war break-through
Gold prices have dropped in recent trade, falling from a high of $1,550.38 to a low of $1,525.34 as risk appetite in markets continue to recover, squeezing around 0.80% out of gold's performance on the day.
Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch
Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom. News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.