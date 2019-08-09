Wall Street was a mixed bag to the end the week on mixed trade-war headlines

- The S&P 500 finished at 2,918, 19 points or 0.66% lower.
- DJIA, ended down 90 points, or 0.34%, at about 26,290.
- The Nasdaq lost 80 points or 1%, closing at 7,959.
Wall Street was a mixed bag to the end the week with a rally from the lows mid-day as traders juggled with mixed reports with respect to trade war headlines. Yesterday, there was a scare in the news that circulated which implied the US was pondering on whether to continue with trade talks and that the Trump administration wasn’t ready to let U.S. companies resume doing business with Huawei Technologies Co. On Friday, President Trump's suggested that September talks with China might be postponed, however, he also told reporters on Friday that things are going “very well with China”, but said he’s not ready to make a deal.
U.S. stocks ended mixed Friday, staging a big comeback after early losses driven by President Trump's suggestion that September talks with China might be postponed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, ended down 90 points, or 0.34%, at about 26,290. The S&P 500 finished at 2,918, 19 points or 0.66% lower while the Nasdaq lost 80 points or 1%, closing at 7,959.
US trade may be a market mover next week
"US-China trade rhetoric may be a market mover and push further CNY depreciation, while the July data dump will be closely watched for signs of economic stabilization, including the PMIs. Net FX settlements will be interesting after the June spot outflow, and in the context of the rapid July CNY depreciation," analysts at TD Securities explained.
DJIA levels
The DJIA index found support on the 200-DMA on Wednesday but has struggled to gain momentum beyond yesterday's highs making for a daily Doji on the charts. A run back to the moving averages will bring the 20-day and 50-day moving average into focus up in the low 26600s. On a break to the downside, however, bears can look to the June swing lows down at 24680 on further declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak
The EUR/USD pair gained traction into London fix and rose to a fresh daily high of 1.1218.
GBP/USD extends slide, heads for lowest weekly close since 1985
Late on Friday, the Pound extended losses across the board with EUR/GBP approaching 0.9300 and GBP/USD hitting fresh 2-year lows under 1.2050.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower
US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood.
Gold stalls on mixed trade headlines, bears eye a 23.6% Fibo level
Spot gold has travelled between a low of $1494.96 to a high of $1509.40 on Friday, ending Wall Street around 0.50% in the red as the precious metal struggles to maintain the bullish momentum, despite the DXY falling 0.20% on the day.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.