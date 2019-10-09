Wall Street closed in the green on trade talk hopes

- The S&P 500 index put on 26.34 points to finish at 2,919.40, up 0.9%.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 181.97 points, or 0.7%, to end at 26,346.01.
- The Nasdaq Composite climbed by 79.96 points, or 1%, to close at 7,903.74.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed on Wednesday following early reports of a possible partial trade deal between China and the US this week. The index added 181.97 points, or 0.7%, to end at 26,346.01. The S&P 500 index put on 26.34 points to finish at 2,919.40, up 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 79.96 points, or 1%, to close at 7,903.74.
Conflicting trade talk headlines
A report from Bloomberg News explained that China was open to a limited tariff resolution with the U.S.. The Financial Times indicated that China has offered to increase by 50% purchases of agricultural products from U.S. farmers. However, a late statement from China poured cold water over such optimism and said that the US had damaged any goodwill following the blacklisting of Chinese companies by the US State Department the prior day, announcing that Beijing has little hopes of a trade deal breakthrough this week.
Analysts at NAZ Bank explained that tensions between US and China appear to have eased a tad ahead of the trade talks set to resume tomorrow. "More tariffs are set to be added on October 15 and on December 1 so these may be delayed or dropped. However, no concessions are expected to be made on the tougher issues such as a reform of China’s state-led economic model."
DJIA levels
The DJIA is suppressed below trendline resistance and remains a positive session away from the 21 and 50-DMAs converging in the mid 26000s. Bears will otherwise be en-route for a test of the psychological 26000 level again. A break to the upside and through the mentioned DMA accumulating around the mid-point of the 26000s in line with the Sep lows-resistance line in the mid-26000's will open prospects back to the Sep highs through 27200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes
FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.
GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
Cryptocurrencies go on a rampage as we head toward the ETF decision this weekend
In the past, the SEC have cited exchange manipulation and mispricing as a reason to knock back the decision but this time that reason could be obsolete as there are new futures products and custody agreements in place.