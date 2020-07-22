Wall Street Close: Wall Street's bulls taking on the gap, target all time highs

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The S&P 500 SPX gained 18.78 points, or 0.58%, to 3,276.08.
  • Nasdaq added 25.76 points, or 0.24%, to 10,706.13.
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average DJI rose 165.26 points, or 0.62%, to 27,005.66.

US benchmarks ended the session higher on Wednesday and in the case of the S&P 500, it is on course to fill in the gap.

Stocks were choppy on the back of mixed earnings, US stimulus debates, US violent protests, the spread of the virus vs the hopes of a vaccine and expectations of higher inflation. 

The major stock indexes oscillated for much of the day but the three major indexes ended in the green.

Tesla earnings

  • Tesla reported its first full year of GAAP profits, along with second-quarter results Wednesday.
  • During the period ending June 30, 2020, Elon Musk’s electric car company grappled with the effects of a Covid-19 pandemic on its U.S. employees and factory operations, especially.
  • Tesla said its revenue reached $6.04 billion during the quarter.

 

S&P 500 movers

US death toll to nearly 142,000

As for the virus, the latest figures showed more than 1,000 deaths in the United States from COVID-1 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to nearly 142,000. Experts warned that numbers will rise further due to a surge in new infections.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans remained divided on the details of a new stimulus package expected to cost $1 trillion or more, less than two weeks before extended benefits are due to expire for millions of unemployed Americans. 

On the economic front, US housing sales continued to recover. They arrived up 20.7% MoM in June to USD4.72m. Sales are still about 20% below pre-COVID levels.

Forex Today

The dollar continued to shed ground against most of its major rivals, but the JPY, reaching fresh multi-month lows across the board. The greenback decoupled from equities, with Asian and European indexes down and US ones mixed on the day.  The decline seems a continuation on Tuesday’s unidirectional movement.

Commodity watch

The inflation playbook and technical breakout are sending gold price on a rampage.

Bulls are targeting all-time highs with a 1:2 risk to reward ration at current market levels, stop below bullish reverse head and shoulder's structure:

SP 500 levels

 

Overview
Today last price 3257.5
Today Daily Change -16.75
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 3274.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3152.6
Daily SMA50 3089.01
Daily SMA100 2903.5
Daily SMA200 3043.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3282
Previous Daily Low 3263.5
Previous Weekly High 3242.5
Previous Weekly Low 3129.25
Previous Monthly High 3233.25
Previous Monthly Low 2936.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3274.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3270.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 3264.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 3254.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 3246
Daily Pivot Point R1 3283
Daily Pivot Point R2 3291.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 3301.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

