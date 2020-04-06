Wall Street Close: US benchmarks rally 7% as COVID-19 cases decline

- Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 1,604 points, +7.6%, to close near 22,656.
- S&P 500 put on around 173 points, +6.9%, to end the session around 2,661.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed as well, adding around 535 points, up 7.3%, closing near 7,908.
The US benchmarks were supercharged on Monday with the Dow adding around 1600 points and similar percentile gains in the S&P500 as well as the NASDAQ on hopes that the COVID-19 numbers of new cases are peaking. The weekend updates were showing a slowing in the spread of the virus and the V-shaped recovery that some economists have been forecasting were reverberating in market sentiment at the start of the week.
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 1,604 points, +7.6%, to close near 22,656, while the S&P 500 put on around 173 points, +6.9%, to end the session around 2,661. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed as well, adding around 535 points, up 7.3%, closing near 7,908. The effect of the lockdown has been supported home delivery companies such as Wayfair Inc. with their stock price taking off by 40% higher on Monday following news the business had more than doubled in late March.
Declining numbers of the death toll in New York City and Europe has the world preying that we have seen the worts of it and hat the bell curve is now on a southerly trajectory. Italy on Saturday reported its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths in nearly two weeks, according to a Reuters report. It also said the number of patients in intensive care fell for the first time.
European data was dismal, PM Johnson in intensive care
Meanwhile, there were some key data released in Europe with Germany’s construction PMI falling sharply into contractionary territory in March. Analysts at ANZ bank explained that it was falling 13.8 pts to 42 and despite the fact that construction sites have not been ordered to shut down (provided workers maintain physical distancing guidelines).
"Meanwhile, German factory orders for February show manufacturing was muddling along before COVID-19 hit, falling 1.4% m/m to be up 1.5% y/y. The March release will be weak. Weak euro data more broadly: Euro area investor confidence fell to its lowest reading on record, down 25.8 pts from March to -42.9. The current situation index fell a whopping 51.7 pts to -66, while expectations lifted marginally, up 4.2 pts from March to -15.8 in April. Weak UK data: UK new car registrations fell 44.4% y/y in March, while the UK’s construction PMI dropped to 39.3 (last: 52.6, mkt: 44)."
Speaking of the UK, the PM Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care in St. Tomas's Hospital and the pound fell sharply as a result. More on that here:
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|22602
|Today Daily Change
|1532.00
|Today Daily Change %
|7.27
|Today daily open
|21070
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21416.9
|Daily SMA50
|25492.96
|Daily SMA100
|26949.05
|Daily SMA200
|26867.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21452
|Previous Daily Low
|20876
|Previous Weekly High
|22508
|Previous Weekly Low
|20628
|Previous Monthly High
|27086
|Previous Monthly Low
|18216
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21096.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21231.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20813.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20556.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20237.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21389.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21708.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21965.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.