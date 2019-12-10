Wall Street close: US benchmarks bleed-out as investors look to key risks ahead

- The S&P 500 lost around 3 points, 0.1%, closing near 3,133.
- The Nasdaq dropped about 5 points, less than 0.1%, closing near 8,616.
- The DJIA, ended around 27 points, 0.1%, lower, near 27,883.
US benchmarks closed lower on Tuesday as investors lacked an impetus to keep the fire burning while there are bigger fish to fry later this week. There were concerns that there is still no substance to positive trade-talk, yet we are just a handful of day's away to when additional tariffs are due to kick in.
Subsequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, ended around 27 points, 0.1%, lower, near 27,883, while the S&P 500 lost around 3 points, 0.1%, closing near 3,133. The Nasdaq dropped about 5 points, less than 0.1%, closing near 8,616. In corporate news, stocks in the pet supply retailer Chewy Inc. were about 6% higher Tuesday on the prior day's positive earnings report.
Eyes on FOMC
Meanwhile, eyes will now turn to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Rates are expected to remain steady at 1.50-1.75% and the US dollar can likely continue to perform should the focus be on an improved economic backdrop on home soil. "We don't anticipate any dissents next week for the first time since May. Statement and dot-plot shifts are well anticipated," analysts at TD Securities argued.
"For the markets and the US dollar the key to this FOMC lies in the Projection Materials. Will the governors mark down their fed funds estimate for next year to take account of the current 1.75% rate or will they see a brighter future and raise their GDP and rate projections for 2020. This rather straightforward economic analysis will either propel or retard the dollar for the next several weeks - "
Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet explained.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|27916
|Today Daily Change
|28.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|27888
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27893.25
|Daily SMA50
|27319.42
|Daily SMA100
|26937.37
|Daily SMA200
|26562.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28016
|Previous Daily Low
|27872
|Previous Weekly High
|28206
|Previous Weekly Low
|27324
|Previous Monthly High
|28196
|Previous Monthly Low
|27058
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27927.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27960.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27834.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27781.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27690.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27978.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28069.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28122.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1100 on trade-war headlines
The American dollar is under selling pressure amid mounting global trade concerns. US Treasury Secretary Kudlow said he couldn’t confirm the next round of tariffs on China will be delayed. EUR/USD at weekly highs.
GBP/USD drops 40+ pips after YouGov MRP poll
GBP/USD nosedives to 1.3145, after marking a low of 1.3125, as the latest YouGov poll showed receding Tory lead during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Final polls ahead of Thursday’s election, FOMC in focus for now.
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage
An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.
XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz
Gold is hovering near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and its 50/100 SMAs. However, traders should be aware that the FOMC on Wednesday could lead to high volatility.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike
US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.