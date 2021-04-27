Wall Street Close: Unimpressed by big tech earnings, Fed in focus

- US markets remain elevated but stalled ahead of the key events.
- Google, Microsoft beat market consensus for EPS, revenues on the positive side.
- US data back hopes of faster economic recovery but mixed progress of vaccinations test the bulls.
- Chatters over US President Biden’s stimulus, covid couldn’t impress traders ahead of the FOMC.
Wall Street benchmarks portray the typical pre-Fed mood while portraying mild losses by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. In doing so, the risk barometers ignore upbeat US data and strong earnings from the key technology firms, not to forget doubts over US President Joe Biden’s stimulus and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.
Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI30) barely budged, up 3.36 points of 0.01% to 33,964.93, whereas S&P 500 dropped 0.02% or 0.90 points to 4,186.72. Nasdaq marked 0.34% losses on the day, down 48.56 points, by closing the books near 14,090.
Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings mentioned revenues crossing $41.05 billion market expectations to $41.7 billion while the EPS rising past $1.78 estimates to $2.03. Google also followed the suit with the revenues rising to $55.31 billion and a $26.29 EPS during Q1 2021 versus forecasts of $51.61 billion and $15.64 respectively.
US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence rallied to 121.7 in April, from 109.00 prior, while housing data flashed mixed signals. Even so, the American calendar suggests that the world’s largest economy is firm on the recovery path.
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden is up for unveiling details of the “American Families Plan” and may drop estate tax to ease the passage, per the market chatters. However, doubts about the current infrastructure spending bill’s future dim the optimism over the hyped relief package.
Talking about covid, strong infections in India for the sixth consecutive day, above 300K, coupled with the third emergency in Japan, challenge the global recovery hopes and may weigh on the stocks. Additionally, the uneven progress of the COVID-19 jabbing adds to the market’s uncertainty.
Looking forward, investors may witness sluggish markets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision. Even if the US central bank isn’t expected to alter the current policy, language in the statement and Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference will be the key.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps consolidating just ahead of 1.2100
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.2060 but remains below the 1.2100 mark. Upbeat US data failed to impress, with market players waiting for the FOMC to make up their minds.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD pushes lower after failing to hold above $1,780
The XAU/USD pair managed to close the first day of the week in the positive territory but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be making it difficult for gold to find demand.
BTC holds the line, ETH at all-time highs, and XRP rockets
The three majors, BTC, ETH, and XRP, played to the technical indicators like maestros, holding essential support at the most crucial moments and proving that technicals have a role in assessing the state and direction of individual cryptocurrencies.
Tesla shares down despite record earnings
The company’s investment in Bitcoin helped spur revenue growth which easily beat expectations, coming in at $10.39 billion vs. $10.29 billion expected.