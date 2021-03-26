Wall Street Close: Stocks rally aggressively into the close, S&P 500 back close to ATHs

- US equity markets saw an aggressive rally into the Friday close, with the S&P 500 now back close to ATHs.
- US data was largely ignored, with investors reverting to default bullishness on the prospects for the US economic recovery.
US equity markets were seemingly panic bought into Friday’s close, with the S&P 500 rallying nearly 40 points from the 3930s to the 3970s (only roughly 20 points away from all-time high levels set last week) in the final hour of trade. The scintillating rally meant that the S&P 500 ended the session up 1.7%, meaning the index closed the week with gains of close to 1.6%. The Dow and Nasdaq 100 also posted strong session, gaining 1.4% and 1.6% respectively, while small-cap Russell 2000 rose 1.8%. The CBOE Volatility index dropped another vol on the day to close at 18.83, erasing a momentary mid-session spike that saw it surge as high as 21.50.
In terms of the GICS sectors, there weren’t any clear outperformers. There were clear underperformers though, with utilities performing poorly on account of its classically defensive bias and Consumer Discretionary (+0.8%) and Communications Services (-0.3%) suffering amid downside in Tesla (-3.4%) and Google (-0.4%). Meanwhile, bank stocks performed well after the Fed announced that it would lift income-based restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks for “most firms” in June following the next round of stress tests.
Driving the day
It was a relatively light session in terms of news flow and, given the end result with stocks finishing the session highs, there did not seem to be any of that widely touted quarter-end selling that a number of desks have been calling for. US data was also largely ignored, but for the reference; Personal Income dropped 7.1% in the month of February, roughly in line with expectations as the boost from the $600 stimulus cheques petered out. Personal Spending also saw a 1.0% MoM drop, a little larger than the expected 0.7% MoM drop. Capital Economics note that poor weather also contributed to the declines. Looking forward to March, the economic consultancy expects both metrics to pick up substantially as a result of the recently dispersed $1400 stimulus cheque, as well as amid better weather. Capital Economics expects overall consumption growth of close to 10% in Q1 2021.
Meanwhile, the Fed’s favoured measure of inflation Core PCE dropped unexpectedly to 1.4% YoY in February from 1.5% in January, but most still expect the April and May numbers to show big YoY increases as a result of weak base effects (reflecting the negative impact on prices of the first lockdown). Finally in terms of the US data; the final version of the University of Michigan’s consumer survey was better than expected, with the headline Consumer Sentiment index rising to 84.9 versus forecasts for a reading of 83.6.
As to why stocks were so intent on rallying on Friday; no specific fundamental reason stands out, but Fed officials have been sounding bullish on the prospects for the US economic recovery all week, but have been playing down inflation concerns – essentially, they continue to signal their desire to let the economy run hot and not do anything about it (a sweet spot for stocks). US President Joe Biden and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen both also sounded bullish on the recovery, with the former announcing his new target to get 200M Covid-19 vaccines in arms within his first 100 days in office.
With all this bullishness on the US economy, US equity market investors are perhaps right to shrug off third Covid-19 wave concerns in Europe and elsewhere that have emerged this week, as well as heightened geopolitical tensions with China, Russia, North Korea, and the Middle East – none of that is going to hurt the US economy in the coming year (so goes the thinking), so why sell stocks based on that news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 after mixed US data, amid vaccine worries
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, higher. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports and the blockage of the Suez Canal persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US data came out mixed, with personal income beating estimates but spending missing.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on better market mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.38 amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.