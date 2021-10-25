Wall Street Close: Stocks cheer risk-on mood, Tesla propels S&P 500 to fresh record top

- US stocks begin the key week on a positive note, Dow, S&P refresh all-time highs.
- Upbeat performance of techs, US stimulus hopes join Fed blackout period to help the bulls.
- A 100,000 car order from Hertz boosted Tesla, Facebook earnings fail to lure bulls.
US equities extend Friday’s upbeat performance, backed by sentiment-positive news from Tesla to kick-start the heavy reporting week. That said, US stimulus hopes and an absence of Fedspeak, not to forget mixed US data, also helped stock buyers to keep the reins.
Amid these plays, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 refresh record top with 0.18% and 0.47% daily gains, closing respectively around 35,741 and 4,566, following a run-up to 35,787 and 4,572. Additionally, Nasdaq gained 0.90%, or 136 points to end Monday’s trading around 15,226.
Market sentiment improved on Monday, keeping Friday’s optimism, after headlines from China and concerning Evergrande joined hopes of US stimulus, backed by US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, the market’s wait for the advance US Q3 GDP, up for publishing on Thursday, probed the bulls following Friday’s hawkish Fedspeak.
Tesla stocks refresh all-time high, rising 13% on a day following the Electric Vehicle (EV) order from Hertz. “The company's market capitalization passed $1 trillion after Hertz Global agreed to buy 100,000 cars from the EV maker by the end of 2022,” said Reuters. On the other hand, Facebook registers a daily fall amid concerns over the prevalence of abusive content on its platform as well as softer Q3 revenues. It’s worth noting that shares of Pinterest dropped around 13% on Monday on the news that Paypal isn’t in to bid for the company.
Talking about US data, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index rose past market consensus and prior readings in October but the Chicago Fed National Activity Index turned negative, -0.13 versus +0.05 previous readouts.
Looking forward, chatters from the Middle East, over US-Iran tussle and Saudi Arabia’s rejection to inflation further oil supplies, will join second-tier US data to entertain traders. However, major attention will be given to the earnings and the advance readings of the US Q3 GDP, up for publishing on Thursday.
Read: Forex Today: Central banks and US growth under the spotlight
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 1.1600 as German data disappoints
Worrisome German headlines weighed on the shared currency, the worst performance against a weakened greenback. EUR/USD is at risk of falling to fresh 2021 lows.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
Gold bulls eyeing the 1,830 price zone
Gold is up this Monday, trading near the multi-week high posted on Friday at $1,813.80 a troy ounce. The American currency is relatively stable across the FX board, clearly stronger against the EUR but trading unevenly against other major rivals.
Solana bulls buy in anticipation of SOL price surpassing $270
Solana (SOL) price has been on a tear after posting its sixth consecutive daily bullish candle. With the pop back above the monthly R1, expect new all-time highs to be reached soon as favorable tailwinds are nowhere near to fade anytime soon.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence October Preview: Watch what we do... Premium
Confidence expected to slip to 108.3 from 109.3 in September. Michigan Consumer Sentiment eroded slightly in October. Sentiment seems divorced from labor market and Retail Sales. Federal Reserve taper will not hinge on a happy US consumer.