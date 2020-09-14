Wall Street Close: S&P 500 lifted by strong bid in AAPL and vaccine hopes

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJI climbed 321.54 points or 1.16%.
- The S&P 500 added 42.29 points, or 1.27%.
- the Nasdaq composite put on 203.11 points, or 1.87%.
Wall Street offered a healthier performance to start the week with there being signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multibillion-dollar deals lifted investor optimism.
The news helped the benchmarks to come off of two straight weeks of losses following the sell-off in the heavyweight tech sector that has otherwise been the foundations for the record highs reached earlier this year.
Today, all of the S&P 500 sectors were higher, and tech heavyweight Apple Inc AAPL gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 321.54 points or 1.16%, to27,987.18, the S&P 500 added 42.29 points, or 1.27%, to 3,383.26 and the NasdaqComposite put on 203.11 points, or 1.87%, to 11,056.65.
Later this week, investors will focus on the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting which will be the first time since it updated its long-run goals for monetary policy and confirmed it is moving to an average 2% inflation target.
However, we do not expect any hard policy changes to be announced this week as the Fed works on the best way to implement strategy to achieve its inflation goal. It is likely that the FOMC statement will be upgraded to reflect the new strategy, forming the basis of a progression in forward guidance. The market continues to assess the FX impact of the Fed’s updated strategy, which seems to have left the USD on the back foot throughout the trading day,
analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
S&P 500 levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3389.25
|Today Daily Change
|74.00
|Today Daily Change %
|2.23
|Today daily open
|3315.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3431.98
|Daily SMA50
|3328.64
|Daily SMA100
|3170.92
|Daily SMA200
|3099.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3376.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3310.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3444.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|3310.25
|Previous Monthly High
|3522.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|3264.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3335.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3351.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3291.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3267.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3225.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3357.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3400.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
