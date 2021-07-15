Wall Street Close: Nasdaq, S&P 500 contrast mildly bid DJI amid downbeat markets

- US stocks stay pressured amid risk-off mood, downbeat US data.
- Mixed concerns over Fed tapering, virus and stimulus troubled market players.
- Techs drowned Nasdaq, Morgan Stanley battles bears over upbeat earnings.
- Biden stays optimistic over infrastructure deal, US to sanction Chinese officials.
US equities marked another disappointing day, led by technology shares, on Thursday. Reflation fears remain intact despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s second attempt to tame the policy hawks. Also adding to the risk-off mood could be the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and mixed data from the US.
Fed’s Powell reiterated less urgency for policy adjustments but St. Louis President James Bullard contrasted with the push for tapering. Also, mixed manufacturing figures from Philadelphia and New York, coupled with weaker-than-prior Jobless Claims, have an inflation component arguing the Fed policymakers’ rejection to act.
On a different page, US President Joe Biden recently said, per Reuters, that he was confident he could win a deal to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. However, news that the US is preparing to impose sanctions on Friday on a number of Chinese officials over Beijing’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, as well as a warning to international businesses operating there about deteriorating conditions, per Reuters, weigh on sentiment.
Against this backdrop, shares of Nvidia and NXP Semiconductors drop over 4.0% to drag Nasdaq down by 0.70% or 101.80 points to 14,543.10. Meanwhile, S&P 500 followed the suit with a 0.33% daily loss to 4,360.03. However, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) gained 0.15% on a day, up 53.79 points, to 34,987.02 by the end of Thursday’s North American session.
Contrary to IT companies that weighed on Nasdaq, banks helped DJI to post mild gains. Among them, Morgan Stanley and US Bancorp benefited from upbeat earnings.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields dropped for one more day, whereas S&P 500 Futures remain sluggish by the press time.
Moving on, US Retail Sales and the preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, expected 0.4% for June and 86.5 for July respectively, will be important to watch for fresh impulse.
Read: US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.1800, concerns lift the greenback.
Soft Chinese growth figures, a persistently dovish Federal Reserve Powell and the spread of the Delta variant, all hurt the market’s mood. Dollar stands victorious across the board.
GBP/USD: BOE’s Saunders hints on tapering
BOE’s Saunders said policymakers likely to discuss tapering in their upcoming meetings. The UK reported a record of over 48,500 new coronavirus contagions in 24 hours. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could reach fresh monthly lows.
XAU/USD path of least resistance is up, $1,837 eyed
Gold has retreated after benefiting from the Fed's dovish message. The Confluence Detector is showing strong support. Gold achieves forecasted levels
Shiba Inu price may need a miracle as SHIB nears critical support
Shiba Inu price outlook of better outcomes has been neutralized by the slow drift lower from June 29, raising the odds that the ongoing development of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern may fail.
BOJ Preview: Yen has room to (temporarily) fall on downgraded outlook, worrying virus state
Can the Bank of Japan scare investors away from the yen? It is a tough task to impact the safe-haven currency, but the Tokyo-based institution can certainly try.