Wall Street Close: FOMC, Jerome Powell weigh on the equity benchmarks

- US equities post losses on bullish Fed, Powell’s inflation concerns.
- Seven Fed officials expect hikes in 2022 and 13 in 2023, Powell accepts inflation pressure.
- US 10-year Treasury yields jumped the most since early March.
- Consumer discretionary and retail battle bears amid growth optimism.
US equity benchmarks posted another day of losses as the Federal Reserve (Fed) matched market fears during the much-awaited Wednesday meeting. Although tapering and rate hike concerns grew momentum after the announcements, economic optimism and already priced-in moves limited the market’s losses.
US Fed matched wide market forecasts of keeping the monetary policy intact but the quarterly economic projections were the key. The policymakers not only revised up the near-term GDP and inflation forecasts but also pumped the rate-hike expectations, mostly known as dot-plot. As per the latest update, US GDP may grow 7.0% in 2021 versus 6.5% previous whereas the PCE figure, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is now seen at 3.4% for 2021 and 2.1% for the next year.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also weighed on the stocks by accepting that the inflation run-up could be more consistent than earlier expected. Even so, the Fed Boss highlights vaccine-led economic recovery to push back the rate-hike and tapering concerns, but the markets didn’t believe in them.
Following the Fed-led action, the US dollar index (DXY) jumped the most in over a year while the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied 8.2 basis points (bps) to 1.58%. It’s worth noting that gold slumped and WTI also stepped back due to the FOMC.
This has led to the red prints of all the three key equity benchmarks even as upbeat growth forecasts restricted the losses.
That said, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) loses the most, down 265.66 points or 0.77%, to 34,033.67 while S&P 500 came in second with a loss of 22.89 points or 0.54% to 4223.70. Further, Nasdaq was the least affected, which may be due to the US bond moves, printing 0.24% downside or 33.17 points of declines to 14,039.68.
It’s worth noting that retails and consumer discretionary could also join tech shares to battle the market bears. Stock-specific moves mark Kindred Biosciences as the key winner, up over 45%, following a deal to buy Elanco Animal Health. On the contrary, Inhikibase Therapeutics and Blue Apron were the biggest losers with over 20% daily downside.
Given the market’s awareness of the Fed decision, followed by a not-so-heavy reaction from equities, the bulls may seek a return and can follow the second-tier US activity and jobs data for the purpose.
Also read: Forex Today: Long live King Dollar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD piercing the 1.2000 psychological threshold
EUR/USD defies bulls and trades around the 1.2000 figure after Fed Chair Powell explained the bank's upbeat projections. The Fed's dot-plot points to two rate hikes in 2023, contrary to none in the March decision.
GBP/USD bearish breakout around the corner
The GBP/USD pair advanced during London trading hours, reaching an intraday high of 1.4132, helped by better than anticipated UK inflation data. The Consumer Price Index was up by 2.1% YoY in May, while the core reading hit 2%.
XAU/USD next critical support only at $1,822 after the Fed
Rate hikes are coming – perhaps only in 2023, but that is ahead of the Federal Reserve's previous projections of hiking borrowing costs only in 2024.
BTC tags key resistance, while ETH and XRP envision a 20% drop
BTC jumped 33% before reversing near the explicit resistance from $41,581-$44,023. ETH nears the lower trend line of a multi-week symmetrical triangle continuation pattern.
June FOMC meeting: Notable shift in the “dot plot”
As widely expected, the FOMC made no substantive policy changes at today's meeting. The Committee maintained its target range for the fed funds rate between 0.00% and 0.25%, and it kept its monthly pace of asset purchases unchanged.