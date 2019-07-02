Wall Street choppiness ends in last hour rally, DJIA + 0.3%

- S&P 500 scored back-to-back records as stocks rallied in the last hour.
- DJIA, advanced 69 points, or 0.3%, to end around 26,787.
- The Nasdaq Composite also added gains on Tuesday, ending higher by 0.2% at 8,109.
Whilst the stock market started the day out on the backfoot, U.S. stocks actually ended in positive territory on Tuesday, despite global trade uncertainty weighing on international growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, advanced 69 points, or 0.3%, to end around 26,787. However, more impressively, S&P 500 scored back-to-back records as stocks rallied in the last hour of trade. The Nasdaq Composite also added gains on Tuesday, ending higher by 0.2% at 8,109.
The mood was as fickle as ever on Tuesday, making for a choppy session across all asset classes. Stocks were leading the price action as investors tried to pin down the implications of President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on European Union products, just as renewed hopes surfaced following the weekend's agreement between Xi and Trump to work towards a deal which subsequently postponed the imposition of tariffs on another $300 billion of imports. However, on the day, White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said to CNBC that U.S.-China negotiations would "take time." As for corporate action, the shares of Amarin Corp. AMRN, stood ut the most which climbed 17% after the pharmaceutical raised its outlook.
DJIA levels
As per the charts, at the start of the week, the DJIA moved out of the consolidation phase where it had been previously glued to the pivot following a drift down away from the 3rd Oct 2018 highs. 26907 were the June highs. From here, the momentum indicators are aligned positively as price rises away from the 20 4-hour moving average and can target all time highs. However, on the flip side, a break to the downside opens risk towards 26500, the prior sideways consolidation level above the 61.8% Fibo retracement level of April to June swing highs and lows. On the upside, bulls can target a break to said Oct 2018 highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims intraday gains, ends the day just marginally higher
The EUR/USD pair remains unable to recover beyond the 1.1300 figure as fears about a global economic downturn returned, weighing on high-yielding assets. Christine Lagarde nominated to replace ECB’s Draghi.
GBP/USD settles below 1.2600, hurt by data, Carney
The Pound remains among the weakest currencies of the G-10 bloc, undermined by a dismal UK Construction PMI and cautious comments from BOE’s Carney, warning about the risks of protectionism.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield extends slide
The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on Monday's gains and came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours.
Gold ending New York considerable higher on heightened geopolitical tensions
Anywhere you look, be it oil, gold, yields and the dollar, and global stocks, we are seeing choppiness - U.S. stock benchmarks stalled as investors dialled back enthusiasm following the pause of tensions between China and the U.S. over the weekend, and instead, the focus is on the threatened fresh tariffs on European goods and Iran which are supporting gold.
Bitcoin rollercoaster ride shoves it under $10,000: Reversal is likely
Bitcoin has embarked on a gain-trimming exercise. The highly volatile market is making it hard for Bitcoin bulls to sustain the price above key support. In fact, they are stuck in a trend where they are making one step forward and two backward.