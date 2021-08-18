Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Tuesday tumbles, Wednesday wobbles, but will the Fed frighten?

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 18:
Tuesday saw most major indices post losses in the region of 1% as the Delta wave steps up its spread and US retail sales show the spending splurge may be coming to an end. Is the party over? We doubt it, given the backdrop of coordinated money printing and pumping by global central banks, strong corporate balance sheets, strong household cash hoarding, and buy-back season about to begin now that earnings season has passed us.
There is no doubt we are entering the stabilization phase of the economic bounce, and Tuesday's retail sales figures showed us this with the number disappointing investors. However, the bigger fear is if Delta gets a hold of countries and causes further lockdowns and economic hardships. While the macro picture may be beneficial, Delta can rapidly change this as the original strain did. If that happens central banks are already at full speed on the printing press, so things could get tricky. With vaccination rates on the increase in the developed world, we hope that this does not come to pass, but the recent lockdowns in Australia, New Zealand and Japan do give some cause for concern. It should be noted though that the vaccination rates in those countries are far lower than in the US and EU. The Market Ear does show hospitalizations growing worryingly in the US.
Source: themarketear.com and Topol
The dollar is stronger and back to 1.17 and heading for a 1.16 handle versus the euro. Oil is higher at $67.40. Bitcoin is at $45,000, and Gold is $1,783.
European markets are mixed: FTSE flat, EuroStoxx +0.1% and Dax -0.1%.
US futures also mixed: Dow -0.2%, S&P -0.1% and Nasdaq +0.1%.
SPY stock news
Fed minutes will be released later at 1400EST/1900GMT, so markets are in waiting mode.
UK CPI 2% versus 2.3% estimate.
NZ back in lockdown as Delta cases increase.
Lowe's (LOW) up 5% premarket after strong earnings and guidance.
Weibo (WB) up 5% premarket on strong results.
Viacom CBS (VIAC) upgraded at Wells Fargo.
TJX Companies (TJX) up 2% on strong earnings.
Robinhood (HOOD) earnings after the close today.
Alcon (ALC) up 10% premarket on strong earnings and guidance.
Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), JNJ, BioNTech (BNTX): President Biden is to unveil covid booster program on Wednesday according to the WSJ.
Xpeng (XPEV) says will increase production at Zhaoqing site from 100K to 200K cars per year.
Palantir (PLTR) bought $50 million in gold bars, according to the latest earnings statement-CNBC.
Wendys (WEN): Oppenheimer upgrades.
Upgrades, downgrades, premarket movers
Source:Benzinga Pro
Economc releases
SPY stock forecast
We identified $441.31 yesterday and the market bottomed out just below that level. There is pretty decent volume support until $436. If $436 breaks then it is a waiting game, the trendline will come into play at $430 but we are not too happy with this support level and prefer $423.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above critical 1.17 level ahead of Fed meeting minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, attempting recovery from the drops it suffered due to concerns about covid and weaker global growth. The safe-haven dollar awaits the Fed's meeting minutes. Eurozone inflation was confirmed at 2.2% YoY in July.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 after weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750 after UK CPI missed estimates with 2% in July. Worries about global growth are weighing on sentiment. Investors await the Fed's meeting minutes and hints about tapering.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Millions of dollars flow into Cardano ahead of Alonzo hard fork
Cardano price movements can be explained by the potential of an upcoming smart contract upgrade by mid-September. Cardano-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.3 million ahead of the Alonzo hard fork event.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?