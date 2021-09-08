Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 8:
Bitcoin slid yesterday as El Salvador went live with the currency as legal tender. The good news though was not forthcoming as the country was hit with technical issues in a less than a smooth rollout. Bitcoin fell sharply on the news and likely buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact action. Crypto stocks obviously rolled over, and this has continued this morning for COIN with news that the SEC has threatened to sue over its proposed crypto lending program uncreatively named Lend. COIN shares are down another 3% in the premarket, having fallen 4% on Tuesday. Meme stocks are back in focus as AMC pops 8% on record Labor Day weekend revenue and GameStop's (GME) quarterly report after the close tonight.
The dollar is calm in light trading at $1.1826 versus the euro, gold is at $1,800, Bitcoin is recovering to $46,000, and Oil is higher at $69.20.
European markets are weaker: Dax -0.6%, FTSE flat and Eurostoxx -0.1%.
US futures are flat.
SPY stock news
Fed's Bullard pushes for early Fed taper. He is a noted hawk.
ECB's Holzman says policy to be normalized sooner than expected, i.e. taper to start sooner than expected.
Coinbase (COIN) threatened with lawsuit by SEC if it launches Lend program.
Tesla (TSLA) up 1% premarket on China sales data.
COTY down 9% on a stock offering.
Citrix (CTXS) is up on news of Elliot Management stake-WSJ.
UiPath (PATH) down 7% premarket after results, Barclays lower price target.
KornFerry (KFY) up 6% as EPS and revenue beat estimates.
NIO down 3% premarket on stock offering.
Bumble (BMBL) down 5% on stock offering.
Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI) up 4% on Berenberg upgrade.
Upstart (UPST) up 4% as Piper Sandler increases price target.
Petco (WOOF): our favourite ticker up 3% premarket. CEO buys shares according to SEC filing on Tuesday-Benzinga.
Intel (INTC) plans to invest up to $95 billion to build semiconductor facilities in Europe.
Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, mixed ECB-speak
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1800, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood. Delta covid variant concerns keep investors unnerved. Conflicting messages from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD drops to near two-week lows, below $1,785 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the $1,800 mark and dropped to near two-week lows, closer to the $1,780 region during the early North American session.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price crashed roughly 17% from its opening price on September 7 but recovered quickly. A continuation of the uptrend will push SOL to retest the all-time high at $195.42. If bears produce a lower low below $139.14, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...