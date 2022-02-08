Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Peloton cycles through CEOs and Spotify rumbles on

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 8:
Yields keep rising, but the VIX keeps falling – sign perhaps that this bear market may becoming endemic. Certainly with the US 10-year yield heading for 2%, growth stocks remain pressured. However, we should note real yields continue to fall as inflation runs on. This should underpin value stocks in our view. The era of cheap money is over, but inflation is here to stay and inflation assets will benefit.
Last Friday's strong employment report from the US certainly has strengthened the recovery view and put stagflation bulls back in their boxes. The global economy looks set to remain strong, and many think the US will outperform the Eurozone once again. US policy is more flexible and reactive. The EU is a slower, more staid political animal with various competing factions and economies. For now, we expect a few more days of relative calm in equity land. That is until we get to Thursday's inflation report. That should liven things up, but we feel the risk reward is to the downside for inflation and upside for equities. Investors have become desensitized to inflation running hot. A figure in line or higher than expected will not generate the same response as a low number.
The dollar is also calm at 1.1420 versus the euro. Oil losing 2% to $89.40, gold is flat at $1,818, and Bitcoin is trading at $43,300.
European markets are flat to slightly lower: EuroStoxx and FTSE are flat, while the Dax is -0.2%.
US futures are lower: S&P -0.25, Dow flat, and NASDAQ -0.4%.
Wall Street News (SPY) (QQQ)
Spotify (SPOT): Bank of America cuts price target. Joe Rogan debate rumbles on.
CF Acquisition Corp VI (CFVI): Rumble offers Joe Rogan $100 million.
Tesla (TSLA): CNBC reports Tesla cut steering components on some cars due to chip shortages.
Tesla (TSLA): FT and WSJ report SEC issued subpoena over Elon Musk tweets.
General Motors (GM) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley.
Peloton (PTON) names new CEO. Earnings missed on top and bottom lines, and outlook was lower than expected.
Harley Davidson (HOG): strong earnings report sees shares up in premarket by 7%.
Warner Music (WMG) up 4% on earnings.
Cenovus Energy (CVE) down 6% on earnings.
Nvidia (NVDA) deal for ARM is off.
Fiserv (FISV) down 6% on earnings.
Pfizer (PFE) down 4% on earnings.
Meta Platforms (FB): Peter Thiel leaving board.
AirBnB (ABNB) downgraded by BTIG.
BP earnings in line, outlook in line. $4 billion buyback in 2022.
DuPont (DD) beats on top and bottom lines.
Apple (AAPL) buys AI Music, according to Bloomberg.
Upgrades and Downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1400
EUR/USD recovered modestly ahead of the American session on Tuesday but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising to 1.95%, the US Dollar Index is clinging to modest gains above 95.60 and weighing on EUR/USD.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after rising above 1.3550
GBP/USD rose above 1.3550 on Tuesday but lost its traction in the early trading hours of the NA session. The greenback holds its ground against its rivals after the data from the US showed that the trade deficit widened to $101,4 billion in December.
Gold pares early losses, reclaims $1,820
Gold fell to a daily low of $1,815 before reversing its direction and rising above $1,820 in the second half of the day. Rising US Treasury bond yields, however, could cap XAU/USD's upside in the near term.
Crypto market bounces back as KPMG Canada adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to its treasury
KPMG Canada has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its balance sheet. The professional services firm believes that institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies will continue to grow.
BP share price edges higher as profits beat expectations
BP’s share price has been amongst the best performers year to date on the FTSE100, which is welcome news for shareholders who have had to ride out a turbulent couple of years, as well as billions of dollars in losses.