Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 30:

Markets are pretty quiet this morning as we have a lot to get through this week. Overnight, equities in Asia were weak as risk-off was the main theme. The Hang Seng closed down nearly 3%, while the Nikkei was flat. No surprise here given we have Fed, ECB and BOE rate decisions as well as earnings from Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Ford (F), McDonald's (MCD) and Caterpillar (CAT) to name just a few. A huge week then lies ahead.

The US Dollar benefited from risk-off sentiment, but then strong Spanish inflation data boosted the Euro. The Dollar Index is flat at 101.90. Oil is lower at $79.54, and Gold is flat at $1,925.

European markets lower: FTSE +0.12%, but DAX, CAC and Eurostoxx all down -0.6%.

US futures all lower: S&P 500 -1%, NASDAQ -1.3% and Dow -0.7%.

Wall Street top news

Spanish inflation higher than forecast.

German GDP lower than forecast.

Reuters top headlines

Koninklijke Philips NV PHG: The Dutch health technology company scrap another 6,000 jobs worldwide.

Xpeng Inc XPEV: The Chinese company said it had appointed Wang Fengying, the former vice chairman of Great Wall Motor, as the electric vehicle (EV) startup's president.

Baidu Inc BIDU: The Chinese internet search major is planning to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Chevron Corp CVX: The White House on Friday launched a fresh attack against US oil companies, accusing them of using profits to pay shareholders instead of boosting supply, after Chevron said its annual profit doubled for 2022.

Rio Tinto Plc RIO: The company apologised for the loss of a tiny radioactive capsule that has sparked a radiation alert across parts of the vast state of Western Australia.

Shell Plc SHEL: The oil company will combine its oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions as part of broader changes under new CEO Wael Sawan, which the company said could result in some job cuts.

Toyota Motor Corp TM: The Japanese automaker sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, it said, defending its title as the world's top-selling automaker for a third straight year.

Upgrades and downgrades

Upgrades

Monday, January 30, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET Colgate-Palmolive CL Morgan Stanley Equal-Weight>>Overweight $82 Flowserve FLS BofA Securities Neutral>>Buy $33>>$40 Federal Realty FRT Compass Point Neutral>>Buy $125 Kemper KMPR Credit Suisse Underperform>>Neutral $44>>$56 Lockheed Martin LMT DZ Bank Hold>>Buy $523

Downgrades

Monday, January 30, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET AZEK AZEK BofA Securities Buy>>Neutral $20>>$25 Celularity CELU Morgan Stanley Equal-Weight>>Underweight $5>>$1 Eastern Bankshares EBC Janney Buy>>Neutral $17 Eastman Chemical EMN Scotiabank Sector Outperform>>Sector Perform $100>>$90 Edwards Lifesciences EW Piper Sandler Overweight>>Neutral $95>>$80 Fortune Brands Innovations FBIN BofA Securities Neutral>>Underperform $61>>$60 First Interstate Bancsystem FIBK Keefe Bruyette Outperform>>Mkt Perform $49>>$38

Source: WSJ.com

