Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 1:
Markets got a little pep talk at the yearly halftime break and have come out swinging to start the second half of the year. European markets are bulled up and strong while US futures are still in the locker room but set to come out for more records. Thursday may see a calm session ahead of the big jobs report on Friday. ADP employment points to strong gains and Wall Street expects 683,000 jobs to be added. The jobless claims number just out hit a low for the pandemic period since March 2020.
The dollar is flat on Thursday at 1.1865 versus the euro, WTI Oil is up strongly at $75.70, Bitcoin is lower by 5% at $33100, Gold is flat at $1775, and the VIX and the 10-year yield are steady at 15.7 and 1.47%, respectively.
European markets are higher, FTSE +0.4%, DAX +0.2% and EuroStoxx flat.
US futures are also higher, the Nasdaq is flat, but the Dow and S&P 500 are up 0.1%.
Wall Street top news
EU Manufacturing PMI 63.4 versus 63.1 forecast.
US jobless claims 364K for the week, a pandemic low.
Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to increase oil supplies, according to sources.
CureVac (CVAC) down 12% premarket on covid vaccine trial results.
Krispy Kreme (DNUT) begins trading today. I am hungry already.
Walgreens (WBA) up in premarket as results beat forecasts.
McCormick (MKC) up 1% premarket as results beat expectations–CNBC.
Novocure (NVCR) down 8% premarket on drug trial results.
Beauty Health (SKIN): Goldman thinks it is beautiful as it starts coverage with a buy rating.
JAZZ Pharma up 6% premarket as the company announces FDA approval for Rylaze.
XPeng (XPEV) reports 6,565 deliveries in June, up 617% YoY.
NIO delivers 8,083 vehicles in June. Shares up 2% premarket.
Tesla (TSLA) delivery data due this week, Deutsche scales back its forecast marginally from 207K to 200K–CnEVPost.
Upgrades, downgrades, premarket movers
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 as the dollar pares gains
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1850 and is on a recovery path, as the dollar softens. US jobless claims beat estimates with 364K, yet failed to boost the greenback. The focus is on the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.38, recovering from the fresh 10-week lows it hit earlier. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar has shed some of its gains.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.