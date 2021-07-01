Forex Today: King Dollar kicks off Q3 with further strength, ISM Manufacturing PMI eyed

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 1:
The dollar remains robust as a new quarter begins, while stocks hold onto their highs. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI stands in a busy day on the calendar, and OPEC+ is set to ramp up output. Cryptocurrencies on the back foot.
End-of-quarter flows have failed to stem dollar strength, and the greenback's gains continue into the new quarter. The currency is rising despite a drop in 10-year Treasuries to 1.47%. Gold stands out with a recovery toward $1,780, levels seen early in the week. The S&P 500 Index closed its most successful first half since 1998.
The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is set to hold up above 60, pointing to rapid growth in the industrial sector. Investors will eye the employment component as a hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls, while the Prices Paid figure serves as a gauge of inflation.
ADP's job figures came out better than estimated, yet were mostly shrugged off by markets. Weekly jobless claims are also awaited and are set to show similar levels to last week.
See ISM Manufacturing Preview: Expansion to continue but how severe is the labor shortage?
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1850 ahead of final manufacturing PMIs for June and the release of the eurozone's unemployment rate. On Wednesday, the euro area's inflation figures showed a minor moderation.
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38 ahead of Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's public appearance and Chancellor Rishi Sunak's highly-anticipated Mansion House speech. Sunak is set to lay out a vision for the economy.
More US June Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
OPEC+ countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to announce an increase of around 500 million barrels per day in their meeting, yet uncertainty remains elevated. WTI Crude Oil is hovering above $73. The Canadian dollar is benefiting from the upswing in oil prices and also better-than-estimated Canadian GDP.
Cryptocurrencies have been retreating, with Bitcoin slipping under $34,000 and Ethereum dropping below $2,200. Dogecoin, favored by Tesla founder Elon Musk, stands out with high volatility.
More NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1850 on ongoing dollar strength
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.
GBP/USD on the defensive above 1.3800 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, down on the day. Dollar strength and concerns about the Delta variant are weighing on the pair. BOE Gov. Bailey is set to speak later on. Manufacturing PMIs on both sides of the Atlantic are eyed.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
Shiba Inu price might ride Bitcoin adoption wave and rally 45% soon
Shiba Inu price has shown a massive performance since June 8. Although SHIB rides hype waves, it has reacted well to Bitcoin news and might continue to do so.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.