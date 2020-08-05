Victoria to report more than 700 new virus cases - Herald Sun

Victoria to report more than 700 new virus cases, a number that the Herald Sun has reported as being 725.

Meanwhile, Queensland is shutting its border to the rest of the east coast from 1am August 8.

Victoria is already barred.

From Saturday, no one will be able to enter Queensland if they are from NSW or the ACT.

The border closure will be reviewed at the end of the month.

Market implications

