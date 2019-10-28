USTR to consider delay of further tariffs on Chinese imports - RTRS

The US Treasury has been reported to be considering starting November 1st extensions of certain tariff exclusions on $34bln of Chinese imports.

Key notes:

USTR exclusions on certain tariffs are set to expire Dec. 28, an extension would be for 12 months.

USTR S Treasury to consider delay of further tariffs on Chinese imports.

FX implications:

Leaders of the world's two biggest economies are working to agree on the text for a "Phase 1" trade agreement announced by Trump on October 11. Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile which is risk-on friendly and a likely weight to the Yen while giving the commodity complex a boost, supporting the Aussie.