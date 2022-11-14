- USDINR bounces off 100-DMA to print the biggest daily gain in seven weeks.
- Biden-Xi headlines, Fed’s Waller triggered risk-off mood amid a light calendar.
- Moody’s cuts India’s 2022 GDP growth forecasts by citing higher interest rates, inflation and global economic slowdown.
USDINR braces for the biggest daily jump in nearly two months as it picks up bids to 81.20 during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair cheers the US Dollar’s rebound amid the risk-off mood.
The downbeat sentiment takes clues from anxiety ahead of the Group of 20 Nations (G20) meeting in Bali. Also weighing on the risk profile are the comments from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, as well as gloomy statements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It should be noted that Moody’s downgrading of Indian growth forecasts for 2022 exerts additional downside pressure on the INR.
“Rating agency Moody's cut India's growth projections for the current and next calendar year due to higher inflation, high-interest rates and slowing global growth that, it believes, will dampen economic momentum more than it had expected,” said Reuters. The global rating giant now expects India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow 7.0% in 2022 versus 7.7% in previous forecasts. Moody’s also expected GDP growth to deteriorate to 4.8% in 2023 before recovering to 6.4% in 2024. It should also be noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects India to grow by 7.0% in 2022.
On the other hand, Fed’s Waller said, “Rates will not fall until there is ‘clear, strong evidence’ inflation is falling,” which in turn curtailed the dovish bets on the Fed’s next moves. The policymaker, however, also mentioned that the Fed can begin to consider moving at a slower pace.
Elsewhere, the IMF blamed the darker outlook on tightening monetary policy triggered by persistently high and broad-based inflation, weak growth momentum in China, and ongoing supply disruptions and food insecurity caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, per Reuters.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures drop half a percent whereas stocks in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields snap a three-day downtrend of around 3.90% at the latest.
Moving on, the USDINR traders should pay attention to the G20 meeting, especially to the meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, for clear directions. Ahead of the event, up for taking place around 09:30 AM GMT, Reuters quotes US President Biden as saying that the US communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, with tough talks almost certain in the days ahead. The news also mentioned, “The United States would ‘compete vigorously’ with Beijing while "ensuring competition does not veer into conflict", said Biden, stressing the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait during an address to the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. He arrived in Bali on Sunday night.” On the same line, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also mentioned, per Reuters, “Biden-Xi meeting aimed at stabilizing u.s. relationship with china, but have been clear about national security concerns.”
Technical analysis
Although the 100-DMA restricts immediate USDINR downside near 80.45, the recovery moves need validation from a seven-day-old descending resistance line, around 81.52 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.2144
|Today Daily Change
|0.7779
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97%
|Today daily open
|80.4365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1773
|Daily SMA50
|81.4252
|Daily SMA100
|80.4602
|Daily SMA200
|78.513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.9905
|Previous Daily Low
|80.3774
|Previous Weekly High
|82.4096
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.3774
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4276
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.014
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.6116
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.7563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.9884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.5994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.8255
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.2145
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.4386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD drops to 1.0300 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of Xi-Biden meeting
EURUSD is trading close to 1.0300 in early Europe, undermined by a broad-based US Dollar rebound. Fed Governor Waller's warnings lifted the US Dollar alongside the Treasury yields while a cautious tone ahead of the Xi-Biden meeting also weighs on the pair.
GBPUSD slides towards 1.1700 as US Dollar recovers ground
GBPUSD is holding lower ground near 1.1750, snapping a two-day uptrend in early Europe. The pair tumbles amid a decent recovery in the US Dollar, as US Treasury yields rebound on Fed Governor Waller's remarks. Markets stay cautious ahead of the Xi-Biden meeting at the G20.
Gold bulls remain keen on $1,808 despite recent pullback
Gold price fades upside momentum at three-month high amid US Dollar rebound. United States consumer-centric data propels Fed pivot discussion and keeps XAUUSD bulls hopeful. Cautious mood ahead of Biden-Xi meeting teases intraday sellers of gold.
Bitcoin price bearish macro outlook will not stop BTC bulls from scalping corrective rally
Bitcoin price has breached a stable support level that has prevented a collapse for the last four months. This development has knocked BTC down to retest some not-so-great footholds that could trigger a further crash in market value for the big crypto holders.
The Week Ahead: UK budget, UK CPI and China retail sales in focus
China retail sales (Oct). Last week’s China trade numbers for October showed that imports and exports fell into negative territory, speaking to the fact that the Chinese economy has continued to underperform.