- USDCHF plunges towards a fourth-month-old upslope support trendline, around 0.9680s.
- A softer US inflation report weakened the American Dollar, as investors expected the Federal Reserve to hike less aggressively.
- Fed officials commented that September’s rate hike projections need to move higher.
The USDCHF tumbled below the 50 and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) following the release of a much-awaited US inflation report which was lower-than-expected, spurring a risk-on impulse in the financial markets, as speculators priced in a less aggressive Federal Reserve policy stance. At the time of writing, the USDCHF is trading at 0.9676, below its opening price.
Inflation in the US eases, with headline inflation below 8%
A cooler-than-expected US inflation report revealed by the US Department of Labor weighed on the American Dollar. The US Consumer Price Index for October rose by 7.7% YoY, below estimates close to 7.9&. In the meantime, excluding volatile items like food and energy, the so-called core CPI increased by 6.3% YoY, below the 6.5% expected. Once the data crossed wires, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s value against six peers, plunged and, at the time of typing, extended its losses to 2%, at 108.222.
At the same time, the Initial Jobless Claims for the last week jumped more than estimated, portraying the Federal Reserve monetary policy’s effects on the labor market.
Following the release, the USDCHF dived towards a four-month-old upslope support trendline, drawn from the August 2022 lows that pass at around the 0.9670-80 area. The USD weakness was triggered due to Fed officials signaling the pace of interest-rate hikes would slow down at a specific time, so the October figures are opening the door towards its first 50 bps rate hike at the December meeting.
Meanwhile, the CME FedWatchTool showed that money market futures have priced in a 50 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve, as odds are at 80%, while a day ago, the chances were at 50%.
Elsewhere. Fed officials crossing newswires said that even though the October inflation report was positive, the FOMC has to do all it can to tackle inflation, according to the Dallas Fed President Logan. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s Fed Daly and Philadelphia’s Harker said that the current Federal fund rates (FFR) are in the restrictive territory, though Daly said that rates need to be higher than September forecasts.
USDCHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9684
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0170
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.73
|Today daily open
|0.9854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9971
|Daily SMA50
|0.9859
|Daily SMA100
|0.9742
|Daily SMA200
|0.962
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9874
|Previous Daily Low
|0.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9911
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9829
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9812
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9917
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.996
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EURUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.0200
EURUSD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to push higher toward 1.0200 during the American trading hours on Thursday. Risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the soft US inflation data, causing the US Dollar to suffer heavy losses.
GBPUSD renews multi-week highs as it rises toward 1.1700
GBPUSD rose sharply in the second half of the day on Thursday and reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1650. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the softer-than-expected October CPI prints fuels the pair's rally.
Gold stabilizes around $1,750 after US CPI
XAUUSD added roughly $25 and reached a fresh three-month high. Gold trades at around $1,749, its highest since last August. The American Dollar plummeted following the release of the US CPI.
US CPI comes below expectation at 7.7%, will this kick-start a recovery rally for cryptos?
The CPI has been a matter of concern for not just the US stock market but also the crypto market. Although the inflation rate has been reducing month-on-month, it is still far from what the Fed has targeted since March 2021.
Nio earnings miss big, but revenue beats consensus for Q3
Nio has jumped 5.6% in Thursday's premarket after the automaker produced revenue ahead of consensus for the third quarter. The real positive sheen on the quarter appears to be the robust outlook given for the fourth quarter.