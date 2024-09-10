- USD/CAD climbs above 1.3588, fueled by BoC Governor Macklem's dovish comments and falling oil prices from Tropical Storm Francine.
- BoC hints at more aggressive rate cuts as Canadian economy slows and unemployment hits a seven-year peak.
- Investors anticipate US CPI data, which could bolster expectations for a Fed rate cut at the upcoming September 17-18 meeting.
The USD/CAD rallied to a three-week high above the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 1.3588, gaining 0.36% after bouncing off the daily lows of 1.3553. The rally was weighed by the dovish comments of Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem and the drop in oil prices. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3608.
USD/CAD climbs and surpasses 200-DMA, on BoC comments
Wall Street ended Tuesday’s session with gains, while the US Dollar clings to minimal gains of 0.06%, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), trading at 101.67.
BoC’s Governor Macklem stated that deeper rate cuts could be appropriate and added that shifts in global trade may drive up prices.
In the meantime, the impact of tropical storm Francine sponsored a leg-down in oil prices as oil and gas producers shut off most installations as the storm advanced toward landfall in Louisiana.
The Canadian Dollar weakened since the Bank of Canada (BoC) was the first major central bank to slash rates amid fears of an economic slowdown. Last week, Canada’s unemployment rate climbed to 6.6%, the highest in seven years, excluding the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the US front, investors are eyeing the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August, which is expected to confirm that the Federal Reserve might begin to cut rates at the upcoming September 17-18 monetary policy meeting.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD remains neutral biased, even though the pair has cracked the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.3589 and achieved a daily close above the latter.
Short term, momentum is tilted to the upside, though for a bullish continuation, the USD/CAD must clear key resistance levels. The next ceiling level will be August 22 and 23 highs at 1.3618, followed by the confluence of the 50 and 100-DMAs around 1.3667/75.
On the downside, the path of least resistance sees the first support at 1.3550. A breach of this level would expose 1.3500, followed by the September 6 low at 1.3465.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the positive outlook above 0.6615
AUD/USD traded in an inconclusive fashion in line with the broader sentiment in the FX galaxy, hovering around the 0.6660 zone as investors got ready for the release of US CPI data on Wednesday.
EUR/USD looked under pressure and approached 1.1000
EUR/USD navigated with modest losses and traded at shouting distance from the key support at 1.1000 the figure amidst a vacillating mood in the Greenback prior to the publication of US inflation readings.
Gold holds modest intraday gains above $2,510
Gold struggles to build on Monday's gains but manages to hold near $2,500 on Tuesday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Wednesday's highly-anticipated US inflation data for August, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
XRP could benefit from Ripple stablecoin, according to a crypto analyst on X.com
Ripple (XRP) recently announced the launch of its stablecoin project, Ripple USD (RLUSD). In an interview at Korea Blockchain Week in the first week of September, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the asset’s launch is weeks away.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.