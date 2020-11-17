USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Wobbles near weekly low, inside two-month-old falling channel

- USD/ZAR struggles for fresh directions after refreshing the weekly low.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 10-day SMA favor sellers.
Having recently refreshed the one week low with 15.28 level, USD/ZAR seesaws around 15.30 during the pre-European session trading on Tuesday.
The bearish MACD signals join the pair’s routine weakness below 10-day SMA to suggest further downside.
As a result, the lower line of a falling channel since September 18, at 15.06 now, followed by the 15.00 round-figure, pop-up on the USD/ZAR bears’ radar. However, any further downside past-15.00 will aim for December 2019 top near 14.85.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 10-day SMA, currently around 15.55, can help short-term traders to attack the stated channel’s resistance line, at 16.20.
Though, any more uptrend beyond 16.20 will be tamed by a falling trend line from August 10, around 16.75 by press time.
USD/ZAR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15.3206
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|15.3221
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15.9656
|Daily SMA50
|16.3832
|Daily SMA100
|16.6783
|Daily SMA200
|16.9809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15.5456
|Previous Daily Low
|15.3067
|Previous Weekly High
|15.7355
|Previous Weekly Low
|15.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|16.8003
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.0915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15.398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15.4544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15.2373
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15.1525
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14.9984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15.4763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15.6304
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15.7152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1850 on coronavirus vaccine hopes
EUR/USD remains bid above 1.1850 as the hopes for coronavirus vaccine and the prospects of the global economy returning to normalcy in 2021 continue to weigh over the safe-haven dollar. The EU calendar is light on Tuesday and therefore, the focus would be on the US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD: Bulls await BOE’s Bailey to extend Brexit based gains above 1.3200
GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak above 1.3200 ahead of the London open. UK Brexit Minister Frost hints trade deal “early next week”. Vaccine hopes firm up but fail to defy the virus woes. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech awaited.
Gold's daily chart shows indecision
Gold created a long-legged Doji candle on Monday, implying indecision in the market. The immediate bias would remain neutral as long as prices are held within Monday's trading range of $1,864-$1,899.
WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 even as US-Iran war fears fade, eyes API stocks
WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. API inventories, risk catalysts will offer short-term direction.
XRP price explodes over 12%, but some technical indicators spell trouble
XRP had a notable breakout on November 13 from the ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart. The initial price target is $0.30; however, the digital asset could be looking for a pullback first.