USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Wobbles near weekly low, inside two-month-old falling channel

  • USD/ZAR struggles for fresh directions after refreshing the weekly low.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 10-day SMA favor sellers.

Having recently refreshed the one week low with 15.28 level, USD/ZAR seesaws around 15.30 during the pre-European session trading on Tuesday.

The bearish MACD signals join the pair’s routine weakness below 10-day SMA to suggest further downside.

As a result, the lower line of a falling channel since September 18, at 15.06 now, followed by the 15.00 round-figure, pop-up on the USD/ZAR bears’ radar. However, any further downside past-15.00 will aim for December 2019 top near 14.85.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 10-day SMA, currently around 15.55, can help short-term traders to attack the stated channel’s resistance line, at 16.20.

Though, any more uptrend beyond 16.20 will be tamed by a falling trend line from August 10, around 16.75 by press time.

USD/ZAR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 15.3206
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 15.3221
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.9656
Daily SMA50 16.3832
Daily SMA100 16.6783
Daily SMA200 16.9809
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.5456
Previous Daily Low 15.3067
Previous Weekly High 15.7355
Previous Weekly Low 15.2102
Previous Monthly High 16.8003
Previous Monthly Low 16.0915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.398
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.4544
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.2373
Daily Pivot Point S2 15.1525
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.9984
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.4763
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.6304
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.7152

 

 

