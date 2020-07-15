USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Refreshes monthly low under 17.00, eyes 200-day EMA

  • USD/ZAR extends the previous day’s losses to test the lowest since June 11.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement questions immediate downside ahead of the key EMA.
  • A three-week-old falling trend line guards nearby rise.

USD/ZAR drops to 16.66 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair revisits the lowest levels in five weeks amid bearish MACD. However, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its January-April upside restricts the immediate declines.

Other than the crucial Fibonacci retracement level near 16.60, a 200-day EMA level of 16.43 also questions the pair bears ahead of the June month’s low near 16.30.

Given the quote’s sustained downside past-16.30, 16.00 threshold and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 15.97 will be important supports to watch.

Meanwhile, the weekly top near 16.89 and 17.00 round-figures might entertain short-term buyers. Though, a descending trend line from June 25, at 17.15 now, will guard the further pair’s upside.

USD/ZAR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 16.6655
Today Daily Change -0.0737
Today Daily Change % -0.44%
Today daily open 16.7392
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1187
Daily SMA50 17.4273
Daily SMA100 17.4998
Daily SMA200 16.0761
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.8876
Previous Daily Low 16.7238
Previous Weekly High 17.2465
Previous Weekly Low 16.741
Previous Monthly High 17.6219
Previous Monthly Low 16.3363
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.7864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.825
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.6795
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.6197
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.5156
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.8433
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.9473
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.0071

 

 

