- USD/TRY extends the advance further north of 17.00.
- The better tone in the dollar weighs on the EM FX space.
- Turkey 10y bond yields navigate in monthly tops around 24.00%.
The Turkish lira loses further ground and pushes USD/TRY to new YTD peaks past the 17.00 mark on Wednesday.
USD/TRY up on stronger dollar
USD/TRY prints gains for the third session in a row and manages to break above the 17,.00 barrier against the backdrop of the generalized bid bias in the US dollar and persistent outflows from the risk complex and the M FX universe.
Indeed, the greenback gathers further pace helped by the firmer sentiment and the resumption of the uptrend in US yields along the curve. Extra legs in the buck come ahead of the key FOMC event due on June 15, where the Fed is expected to raise the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) by 50 bps.
Investors seem to have accelerated the selling pressure around the lira particularly after May’s inflation figures ran at the fastest pace in the last two decades. In addition, the bearish sentiment on the currency was exacerbated further (like if the lira needed it) after President R.T.Erdogan reiterated on Monday that rates will continue to go down, reaffirming the government’s view against rate hikes.
What to look for around TRY
USD/TRY keeps the underlying upside bias well and sound and now surpasses the 17.00 neighbourhood, an area last traded back in December 2021.
So far, price action in the Turkish currency is expected to gyrate around the performance of energy prices, the broad risk appetite trends, the Fed’s rate path and the developments from the war in Ukraine.
Extra risks facing TRY also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating, real interest rates remain entrenched in negative figures and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remain omnipresent.
Key events in Turkey this week: Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Upcoming Presidential/Parliamentary elections.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 2.14% at 17.0903 and faces the next up barrier at 17.0984 (2022 high June 8) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level). On the flip side, a breach of 16.3136 (monthly low June 3) would aim to 16.1431 (low May 27) and finally 15.6684 (low May 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 despite upbeat EU data
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 as the dollar strengthens amid rebounding Treasury yields. The data from the EU showed that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%, but failed to help the euro find demand.
USD/JPY keeps rallying towards 134.00 amid firmer yields, policy contrast
USD/JPY skyrockets towards 134.00, the highest level since early 2002, as a rebound in the US Treasury yields joins fears of further widening of the Fed-BOJ monetary policy divergence. The US dollar strength also boosts the pair amid a damp mood.
Gold Price looks to retest $1,835 amid bear cross, firmer yields ahead of US inflation
Gold Price fades the bounce off weekly low, 200-DMA. Fears of global recession, anxiety ahead of key data/events weigh on XAU/USD. Options market keeps bearish bias intact, ECB, US CPI in focus.
Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!