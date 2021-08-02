USD/TRY Price Analysis: Mildly bid on Friday’s Doji but bears are not out of woods

- USD/TRY bounces off seven-week low, posts the biggest daily gain since mid-July.
- Bullish candlestick formation backs the rebound but previous support line, resistance from June 25 challenge buyers.
- 100-DMA adds to the downside filters before June’s low.
USD/TRY picks up bids to 8.4647, up 0.13% intraday, ahead of Monday’s European session. The Turkish lira (TRY) pair dropped to the lowest since June 1 the previous day, before bouncing off 8.3910 to close with minimal losses, which in turn propelled a Doji candlestick for Friday.
While the countertrend traders may cheer bullish Doji, the previous support line from mid-April, near 8.5000, guards immediate recovery moves of the pair.
Also challenging the USD/TRY bulls is a five-week-old resistance line close to 8.6085.
It should be noted, however, that a clear run-up beyond 8.6085 will aim for an 8.8050 key hurdle.
Alternatively, a daily closing below 8.3910 will reject the bullish candle and direct the quote to a 100-DMA level of 8.3750.
However, any further weakness will make the quote vulnerable to decline towards June’s low of 8.2775.
To sum up, USD/TRY remains bearish but short-term bounce can’t be ignored.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
