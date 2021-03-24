USD/TRY Price Analysis: Keeps early week bullish gap with eyes on 8.000 threshold

- USD/TRY stays on the front foot following the bounce off early March tops.
- Strong RSI and failures to slip beneath immediate support favor bulls.
- Monthly resistance line offers intermediate halts before the recent high, 200-SMA adds to the downside filters.
USD/TRY picks up bids around 7.9500, up 0.05%, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote extends the previous day’s recovery moves from March 08 top while keeping the early-week gap to the north.
Considering the bullish RSI, USD/TRY is likely to cross the 8.0000 immediate hurdle while targeting 8.1000 round-figure during the further upside.
Though, an ascending trend line from February 26 and the recently-flashed multi-day top, respectively around 8.3370 and 8.4835 can test the bulls afterward.
Meanwhile, a downside break below 7.7750 will have to break the March 17 peak surrounding 7.6400 before directing USD/TRY sellers towards a 200-SMA level of 7.3193.
If at all the pair remains heavy past-7.3193, the monthly bottom around 7.1900 and the 7.000 psychological magnet will be the tough challenges for the bears.
USD/TRY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown
EUR/USD bounces off two-week low but fails to convince buyers. Germany, Netherlands extend activity restrictions, EU Health Director-General Gallina tried to placate vaccine fears. Market sentiment consolidates amid Fedspeak, geopolitical tension and pre-PMI caution.
GBP/USD: Refreshes six-week low towards 1.3700 ahead of UK CPI, PMI data
GBP/USD remains depressed around multi-day low after heaviest drop in a month. UK’s vaccine optimism can’t supersede the US dollar strength, risk-off mood. British inflation, activity numbers can offer immediate directions but qualitative catalysts remain as the key.
EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown
EUR/USD bounces off two-week low but fails to convince buyers. Germany, Netherlands extend activity restrictions, EU Health Director-General Gallina tried to placate vaccine fears. Market sentiment consolidates amid Fedspeak, geopolitical tension and pre-PMI caution.
Dogecoin price rests at an inflection point for the bull market
Dogecoin price staring at consecutive closes below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) since November 2020. Daily volume has not closed above average since February 10. Squeeze formation puts DOGE traders on alert.
Why the dollar is rising while yields are falling, blame it on the taxman
"Read my lips, no new taxes" – These are words that President Joe Biden has never said in his 2020 campaign, but when he did run for the first time in the late 80s, the person that became the Commander-in-Chief uttered repeatedly.