In Turkey, President Erdogan criticized higher interest rates from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT). Analysts at MUFG Banks expect the CBRT to maintain tighter policy thereby helping to maintain a stronger Turkish lira.
Key Quotes:
“While the RUB and TRY have held up relatively well so far this year, downside risks have also increased in the near-term.”
“President Erdogan has created some unease amongst Turkish investors by resuming his criticism of higher rates ahead of this week’s CBRT meeting. However, we are not expecting the CBRT to shift to a looser policy stance any time soon with rates likely to remain on hold this week. The CBRT’s tighter policy stance is an important assumption behind our outlook for the TRY to remain at stronger levels”.
“The return to more orthodox policy settings has been crucial in restoring confidence in Turkish assets and the TRY. After strong TRY gains at the end of last year, USD/TRY has recently tested and held support from its 200- day moving average at 7.3550. The TRY has lost upward momentum ahead of this week’s CBoT policy meeting, but it is unlikely to prove trigger for a deeper reversal lower”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
