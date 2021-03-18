USD/TRY: Another CBRT rate hike to strengthen the downside bias – Rabobank

Piotr Matys, Senior Emerging Markets FX Strategist at Rabobank, expects the Turkish central bank to rescue the lira once again by hiking its policy rate by at least 100bps which would underpin the downside bias in the USD/TRY pair. Furthermore, the divergence between hawkish CBRT and dovish ECB favours EUR/TRY trading lower.
See – USD/TRY to slump to the 7.40 mark on a rate hike of more than 100bps – Credit Suisse
Key quotes
“We expect Turkey’s central bank to increase the policy rate by 100bps to 18% in response to a weaker lira and higher global commodity prices. In order to keep inflation on track to end this year at 9.4%, it is crucial that the lira offers a sufficiently attractive carry trade to appreciate in the coming months, or at the bare minimum to be relatively stable against the dollar.”
“It would be a major policy mistake not to hike on March 18, especially since the market does not expect a substantial move anyway. The lira would be far more exposed to higher US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar with the policy rate at 17%.”
“We maintain a cautiously optimistic view on the lira based on the assumption that the prospect of rising domestic real interest rates when inflation starts falling in the second half of the year will fuel the downside pressure on USD/TRY and EUR/TRY. This should be seen as a correction lower in USD/TRY and EUR/TRY within the parameters of the well-defined upside trend underpinned by structural imbalances. Unless those imbalances are properly addressed, one can be only tactically bullish on the lira as adopting a long-term positive view would require comprehensive structural reforms to be fully implemented, ideally overseen by the IMF.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
Gold: Bulls recapture 21-DMA amid dovish Federal Reserve
Gold stays on the front foot above the 21-DMA so far this Thursday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.