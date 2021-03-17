USD/TRY to slump to the 7.40 mark on a rate hike of more than 100bps – Credit Suisse

In Turkey, while investors’ expectations are heavily centred on a 100bp hike on Thursday, economists at Credit Suisse think that a larger rate hike could trigger a drop in USD/TRY below 7.40.
Key quotes
“Analysts’ forecasts for the central bank’s policy rate action tomorrow are heavily concentrated around a hike in the order of 100bps while local rates markets also price in a policy rate increase of similar magnitude. Our Turkey economist – Berna Bayazitoglu – expects a rate hike of 50bps-100bps.”
“A rate hike tomorrow in the order of 100bps would be met with limited relief among investors and would lead to a relatively moderate drop in USD/TRY of up to 1%. By contrast, markets will likely see a larger rate hike, even a moderately higher one of 150bps or 200bps – as a strong hawkish signal. After factoring in the elevated volatility in USD/TRY in the most recent two weeks, we estimate that such over-delivery would take USD/TRY lower by 2% or so. That would mean a drop below the 4 March low (of around 7.40).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
