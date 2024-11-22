The US Dollar (USD) is ending the week on a strong note. The DXY raced to a new, two-year high overnight in response to weak European data but has conceded a lot of those gains ahead of North American trading, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
DXY reaches highest in two years
“With the US Thanksgiving break coming up next week, some additional squaring up of USD longs would not surprise. But short-term losses in the USD broadly should not be confused with the USD plateauing. In contrast to Europe especially, US macro-economic data reports remain relatively firm—there has been no downturn in the positive run in the US data surprise index—and market expectations for Fed easing continue to get reined back whereas European policy easing bets have picked up.”
“Minor USD dips in the next few days are likely to remain well-supported, I believe and the USD is likely to remain firm into the FOMC decision on December 18th at least. The DXY’s push (and, so far, hold) above 107.35, the high reached last September is significant. The low 107 are is important technical resistance because last year’s high effectively represented a test (and rejection) of the 50% retracement (107.2) of the 2022/23 drop in the index.”
“A sustained push through the low 107 zone signifies a bullish break out of the sideways range the index has held since late 2002 and sets the index up for deeper retracement/ rebound towards 109/111 in Q1 and ultimately perhaps a retest of the 2022 peak in the index at 114.78.”
EUR/USD treads water just above 1.0400 post-US data
Another sign of the good health of the US economy came in response to firm flash US Manufacturing and Services PMIs, which in turn reinforced further the already strong performance of the US Dollar, relegating EUR/USD to the 1.0400 neighbourhood on Friday.
GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.2520 on stronger Dollar
Poor results from the UK docket kept the British pound on the back foot on Thursday, hovering around the low-1.2500s in a context of generalized weakness in the risk-linked galaxy vs. another outstanding day in the Greenback.
Gold keeps the bid bias unchanged near $2,700
Persistent safe haven demand continues to prop up the march north in Gold prices so far on Friday, hitting new two-week tops past the key $2,700 mark per troy ounce despite extra strength in the Greenback and mixed US yields.
Geopolitics back on the radar
Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine caused renewed unease in the markets this week. Putin signed an amendment to Russian nuclear doctrine, which allows Russia to use nuclear weapons for retaliating against strikes carried out with conventional weapons.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
