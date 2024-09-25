“There is only August new home sales data on the US calendar today, but we suspect the dollar can continue to trade on the soft side into the main event of the week, which is Friday's core PCE deflator for August. A low reading of say 0.1% month-on-month could deliver a leg lower in the dollar. Expect DXY to remain contained in a 100.50-101.00 range.”

“If USD/CNH breaks with momentum below 7.00, we think it would be broadly supportive of global EM currencies and help tilt the dollar lower. In a surprise move yesterday, US consumer confidence was much weaker than expected. The market is very sensitive to this theme since the US consumer has been so resilient for so long.”

“For example, were Chinese monetary stimulus backed up with some fiscal stimulus then we would have a little more confidence that these short-term trends could follow through. Additionally, we are starting to see USD/CNH trade below USD/CNY – something seen very rarely over the last couple of years.”

Chinese stimulus was the top story in FX markets yesterday. Metals markets rallied and the currencies of the emerging market commodity exporters in Latin America and South Africa had a good day. The jury is out on whether this theme can be maintained, ING’s FX strategist Chris Turner notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.