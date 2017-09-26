USD shorts rose ahead of the FOMC – RBC CM

USD shorts rose ahead of the FOMC – RBC CMBy Sandeep Kanihama
For the week ending September 19, USD shorts increased by 36K to -131K ahead of the FOMC (the highest level of shorts since January 2013), notes the analysis team at RBC Capital Markets.
Key Quotes
“EUR longs fell by 23K to 63K. JPY shorts were scaled back by 6K to -51K. GBP shorts decreased by 36K to -10K (the lowest level of shorts since November 2015). Positioning in CHF remained close to neutral at -2K. CAD longs rose by 8K to 59K. AUD longs increased by 10K to 73K (the highest level since April 2013). Meanwhile, NZD longs fell by 6K to 7K and MXN longs fell by 40K to 77K.”
