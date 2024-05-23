USD/SGD holds firm as markets assess robust US data, markets delay cuts

- USD/SGD rose to 1.3515 and managed to clear all of its daily losses.
- The US saw an uptick in manufacturing and services PMI data which bolstered the Dollar.
- Strong Jobless Claims figures are also painting a resilient US economy which justifies the delay of rate cuts by the Fed.
The USD/SGD recovered from daily lows, and ahead of the Asian session is trading with slight gains. The pair's movements have been influenced primarily by the cautious posture of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) seen in Wednesday’s minutes, and the strong US Manufacturing and Services PMI figures. Strong Unemployment data released during the European session contributed to the recovery.
While the US Federal Reserve maintains its cautious approach towards monetary easing, strong manufacturing and service sector data seem to justify the bank’s stance. May's S&P Global Manufacturing PMI surpassed market expectations, increasing to 50.9 compared to April's figure of 50.0. Furthermore, a robust increase was also seen in the services PMI, which accelerated to 54.8 from 51.3, undermining market expectations. Additionally, the US Department of Labor reported a rise in Jobless Claims, which was below the expected estimates, suggesting that the labor market remains strong.
The strong economic figures fueled a rise in US Treasury yields which seems to be signalling that markets are delaying the start of the easing cycle. This is corroborated by the CME FedWatch Tool which indicated that the odds of a cut in September declined just below 40%. Next week, the US will release April’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data which will provide additional insights into the US economy..
USD/SGD technical analysis
Within the daily overview, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is treading in negative territory, inclining slightly towards a neutral trend while oscillating around the 50 mark. However, a recovery was seen after bottoming at 44 which may imply that the buyers are gaining ground. The decreasing red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram reveals a decreasing selling momentum, providing a signal that the bear's time might be over.
USD/SGD daily chart
USD/SGD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3518
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3534
|Daily SMA50
|1.352
|Daily SMA100
|1.3461
|Daily SMA200
|1.3493
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3514
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3459
|Previous Weekly High
|1.356
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.342
|Previous Monthly High
|1.369
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3438
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3438
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3418
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3583
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra losses look likely below the 200-day SMA
The bearish tone remained well in place in the risk complex, dragging AUD/USD to fresh multi-day lows in the sub-0.6600 region on the back of the strong bounce in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD puts 1.0800 to the test
The strong data-driven comeback in the Greenback forced EURUSD to revisit the 1.0800 neighbourhood, down for the fourth session in a row and trading at shouting distance from the 200-day SMA (1.0787).
Gold extends slide below $2,350.00
Gold stays on the back foot and trades at its lowest level in over a week below $2,350. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises more than 1% following the stronger-than-forecast PMI data from the US, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Breaking: SEC approves spot Ethereum ETFs after shocking U-turn
The US SEC approved spot ETH ETF applications on Thursday after initial delays. SEC surprisingly began to engage with issuers on Monday after weeks of silence. Ethereum may set a new all-time high as Bitcoin did after ETF approval.
Is the Federal Reserve just winging it?
Are the central bankers at the Federal Reserve just winging it? It sure seems that way if you step back and take a long view of their decision-making. Fed officials project this aura of authority.